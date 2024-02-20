Opteon CEO Named 2024 Valuation Visionary

Chris Knight is the 15th recipient of this prestigious industry award

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opteon, a leading global appraisal management company (AMC) and staff appraisal firm, announced today that Chris Knight, Opteon's Chief Executive Officer, has been chosen as the 2024 Valuation Visionary honoree by the Collateral Risk Network (CRN).

Each year, the CRN presents this prestigious award in recognition of the person who demonstrates leadership, innovation, professionalism, and who strives to better the industry for their peers. The award is voted on by members of the Collateral Risk Network. Knight is the 15th recipient of the Valuation Visionary award and will be presented with the award during the CRN event at Valuation Expo 2024. Knight serves with distinction on the CRN Board of Directors.

Joan Trice, Founder and President of the CRN states, "Chris Knight is a visionary in the appraisal industry. He says what others are afraid to say and maintains a priority for keeping appraisers relevant throughout the appraisal process. Chris feels strongly in the need to bring thoughtful technology to the industry, which is the viewpoint we've been lacking."  

A former appraiser, Knight is passionate about market disruption through development of great people, process, data, and technology. Since taking on the role of CEO in 2016, Knight has significantly expanded Opteon throughout Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, and most recently spearheaded the acquisition of Value Acceptance (VA), by Opteon's sister technology company, Ascent Software Group (ASG). This acquisition enhances ASG's ability to provide innovative valuation products and solutions and strengthens its position as a market leader in the appraisal tech industry.

About Opteon
Opteon is an international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services through innovative software solutions. With the company's recent expansion in America, Opteon has invested heavily in the customization of its diverse range of technology-driven solutions proven to reduce time, increase quality, and minimize human error without eliminating human expertise. Opteon was founded in 2005 and is recognized as the largest independent valuation professional services firm in Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit www.opteonusa.com.

