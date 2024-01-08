Opteon Redefines Short-Term Rental Appraisals with Pioneering Product

News provided by

Opteon

08 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

The first-to-market product sets a new standard in short-term rental appraisals, ensuring ease of use and reliable outcomes for investors.

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opteon AMC, a top nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), announced today its pioneering Short-Term Rental Analysis (STRA) product. The first of its kind on the market, Opteon's innovative tool is set to revolutionize how Non-Qualified Mortgage (QM) lenders assess properties for STR investment. It will equip lenders with accurate rental potential, occupancy rate predictions, market trends with comparables, and an expert appraiser analysis.

Continue Reading

This appraiser-approved Short-Term Rental Analysis replaces the existing 1007 form which, while widely used, falls short in addressing the unique dynamics of STR investments. Opteon, powered by AirDNA, a leading short-term rental (STR) data and analytics provider, created a simple, comprehensive solution that promises to reshape the appraisal process for STRs.

Leveraging AirDNA's Rentalizer™ technology, Opteon Certified General Staff Appraisers will gain access to robust short-term rental market data to derive an estimated annual potential income for any given property. This technology also allows users to pinpoint true short-term rental comparables and key market insights, supporting underwriters in making informed, confident lending decisions.

"Opteon has long led the charge to bring innovative solutions to our customers, and we are extremely pleased to be able to deliver more accurate data to Opteon clients and their investors to aid them in making more secure lending decisions," said Leland Trice, Managing Director of Opteon USA. 

This product is exclusively available to Opteon customers as of January 8, 2024. To become an Opteon customer, contact [email protected]

About Opteon
Opteon is an international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services through innovative software solutions. With the company's recent expansion in America, Opteon has invested heavily in the customization of its diverse range of technology-driven solutions proven to reduce time, increase quality, and minimize human error without eliminating human expertise. Opteon was founded in 2005 and is recognized as the largest independent valuation professional services firm in Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit www.opteonusa.com.

SOURCE Opteon

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.