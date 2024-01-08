Opteon Redefines Short-Term Rental Appraisals with Pioneering Product

The first-to-market product sets a new standard in short-term rental appraisals, ensuring ease of use and reliable outcomes for investors.

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opteon AMC, a top nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), announced today its pioneering Short-Term Rental Analysis (STRA) product. The first of its kind on the market, Opteon's innovative tool is set to revolutionize how Non-Qualified Mortgage (QM) lenders assess properties for STR investment. It will equip lenders with accurate rental potential, occupancy rate predictions, market trends with comparables, and an expert appraiser analysis.

This appraiser-approved Short-Term Rental Analysis replaces the existing 1007 form which, while widely used, falls short in addressing the unique dynamics of STR investments. Opteon, powered by AirDNA, a leading short-term rental (STR) data and analytics provider, created a simple, comprehensive solution that promises to reshape the appraisal process for STRs.

Leveraging AirDNA's Rentalizer™ technology, Opteon Certified General Staff Appraisers will gain access to robust short-term rental market data to derive an estimated annual potential income for any given property. This technology also allows users to pinpoint true short-term rental comparables and key market insights, supporting underwriters in making informed, confident lending decisions.

"Opteon has long led the charge to bring innovative solutions to our customers, and we are extremely pleased to be able to deliver more accurate data to Opteon clients and their investors to aid them in making more secure lending decisions," said Leland Trice, Managing Director of Opteon USA.

This product is exclusively available to Opteon customers as of January 8, 2024. To become an Opteon customer, contact [email protected].

About Opteon

Opteon is an international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services through innovative software solutions. With the company's recent expansion in America, Opteon has invested heavily in the customization of its diverse range of technology-driven solutions proven to reduce time, increase quality, and minimize human error without eliminating human expertise. Opteon was founded in 2005 and is recognized as the largest independent valuation professional services firm in Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit www.opteonusa.com.

