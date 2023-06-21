Optera Report Reveals Trends in Emissions Management Challenges and Priorities for Large Corporations

News provided by

Optera

21 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Survey results offer key insights into sustainable practices and environmental impact reduction strategies

BOULDER, Colo., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optera, a leader in ESG and carbon management software, released its 2023 trend report today, shedding light on the challenges and priorities large corporations face in managing their emissions and fostering an environmentally sustainable future. The comprehensive study, "Corporate Emissions in 2023: Large Organizations' Top Challenges & Priorities," provides insight into the current landscape of corporate sustainability efforts.

"The push for corporations to quantify their environmental impact is mounting in light of regulatory actions and pressure from shareholders and partners," said Tim Weiss, co-founder and CEO of Optera. "Optera's report reveals quantifying Scope 3 emissions, which make up an average of 75% of a company's carbon footprint, is a top priority among sustainability professionals, particularly at larger corporations."

Optera, in partnership with leading B2B market research firm NewtonX, surveyed nearly 100 corporate sustainability leaders to generate the report. Key trends from the research include:

  1. Emission reduction and regulatory compliance are top priorities. One-third of respondents reported emissions reduction project implementation as the most pressing task this year. Compliance with regulations and verification came close behind, with 25% of respondents citing it as their top priority.

  2. Emission inventory processes are on the rise. The study reveals that 72% of organizations have undergone at least one emission inventory process.

  3. Sustainability leaders are concerned about inaccurate emissions data. Less than 30% of respondents are using tools that address the most common data issues. Incomplete and inaccurate data is holding sustainability leaders back from comprehensive, high-fidelity emissions data collection and analysis.

Optera is a trusted sustainability partner to corporations across the globe, enabling the corporate sector to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. This research demonstrates the necessity of tools, alignment, and collaboration across value chains to empower sustainability practitioners to address climate risk in their organizations and build a more sustainable future.

Access the full trend report here.

About Optera
Optera is the ESG software for bold climate action. Built on decades of sustainability expertise, Optera helps corporations worldwide reduce their environmental impact by providing credible carbon accounting for Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, actionable insights and forecasts, and tools to collaborate with supply chain and investment partners. Our clients lead many of the world's most established and ambitious corporate sustainability programs, from Dell and HPE to Grove Collaborative and Williams-Sonoma. Optera also partners with leading NGOs such as BSR, CDP, and the World Economic Forum to advance corporate ESG practices globally.

Media Contact
Julia Steele
BLASTmedia for Optera
317.806.1900 x162
[email protected]com

SOURCE Optera

