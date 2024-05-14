Optera Taps J.S. Held Greenhouse Gas Experts to Unpack the Verification Process

JERICHO, N.Y., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, announces a collaboration with enterprise emissions management software firm Optera to explore the topic of greenhouse gas (GHG) verification and how GHG verifiers partner with companies to ensure data is accurate and actionable while guiding how to improve sustainability programs. In the newly released paper GHG Verification: Why it Matters and How it Works , sustainability experts explore several important topics, including:

The Four Pillars of GHG Verification

Why GHG Verification Matters to Organizations

What Happens 'Behind the Scenes' of GHG Verification

Common Challenges & Pitfalls in the GHG Verification Process

Regulatory programs, including the European Union Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) 2024 climate disclosure rules, make GHG verification a corporate strategic imperative. Greenhouse gas verification is a critical part of carbon emissions reporting in corporate sustainability programs, directly impacting an organization's credibility, regulatory standing, and ability to drive real reductions in their environmental impact.

"The verification experts at J.S. Held embody the proven competencies, accreditations, and understanding of the standards and related reporting obligations, making them a perfect partner for the development of this essential primer," said Optera cofounder and Chief Revenue Officer Ty Colman .

Steven Andersen , ESG & EHS Digital Solutions expert from J.S. Held, shares, "We are thrilled to have been selected by Optera to co-author this important primer to support accuracy and actionability in corporate reporting based on company data managed in the platform." Andersen adds, "Our collaboration demonstrates the importance of not only the data but the insights around the data that serve to improve corporate sustainability programs."

J.S. Held is recognized as an ENR Top 200 Environmental Consulting Firm and industry leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for Sustainability & ESG Consulting. Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story , and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

About Optera

Optera is the carbon management software for bold climate action. Built on decades of sustainability expertise, Optera helps corporations worldwide reduce their environmental impact by providing credible carbon accounting for Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, actionable insights and forecasts, and tools to collaborate with supply chain and investment partners. Our clients lead many of the world's most established and ambitious corporate sustainability programs, from Dell and HPE to Grove Collaborative and Williams-Sonoma. Optera also partners with leading NGOs such as BSR, CDP, and the World Economic Forum to advance corporate ESG practices globally. Optera is registered as a Public Benefit Corporation in the State of Delaware.

