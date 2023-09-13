Optic Nerves Disorder Treatment Market Rises: North America Takes the Helm

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optic Nerves Disorder Treatment Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Highlights:

The Optic Nerves Disorder Treatment Market is poised for significant growth, with a projected 4.5% CAGR by 2027.

Lifestyle diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, and hypertension are significant contributors to this growth.

North America takes the lead in the global market share, driven by the robust presence of leading pharmaceutical companies.

Online retail and e-commerce trends are further supporting market growth.

Optic nerves play a vital role in our vision, connecting retinal cells to the optic chiasm and facilitating the transformation of light into electric impulses for the brain. With lifestyle diseases on the rise due to inactive lifestyles and unhealthy diets, an increase in conditions like multiple sclerosis that result in optic neuritis has been observed. This, in turn, has led to an increased demand for treatments, propelling the market forward. However, potential side effects of treatment drugs may pose challenges.

Segmentation Insights:

Treatment Type : Among the treatment types, Immunomodulators therapy is expected to dominate, fueled by increasing R&D activities and the launch of new drugs.

The glaucoma segment, especially open angle glaucoma, is anticipated to have a substantial share due to the rising incidence of the condition and new drug approvals.

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies emerge as leaders in the distribution channel segment, thanks to the proliferation of independent pharmacies and the availability of rare medications in supermarkets.

North America leads in global market share, attributed to the vast presence of prominent pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical entities.

The burgeoning influence of e-commerce is a noteworthy trend, driven by a global shift towards online shopping. Developing nations like China, Brazil, and India are also showcasing increased demand, furthering market growth.

Key Players:

Prominent players in this space include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cipla Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., Mallinckrodt pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer, Inc.

The current scenario offers significant potential for optic nerve disorder treatments, owing to advancements in medical technology, leading to the development of more efficient treatments.

Company Profiles:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cipla Ltd

Merck & Co. Inc.

mallinckrodt pharmaceuticals

Pfizer, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lb13go

