Optical Biometry Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 93.26 million from 2023-2027, Rise in prevalence of cataracts among geriatric population boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK , April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global optical biometry devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 93.26 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The global optical biometry devices market is experiencing growth due to the increasing geriatric population and advancements in cataract surgery. Key players include IOL Master 500 and 700, PCI-based and OLCR-based optical biometers. Factors influencing the market include product design, production value, and supply from companies like Accutome and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Technological advancements and increasing cataract surgeries present opportunities, while challenges include raw material costs and barriers to entry. PESTLE analysis and business strategists are crucial in understanding market trends and growth projections.

Optical Biometry Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 93.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Bausch Lomb Corp., Baxter International Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, HOYA Corp., MEDA Co. Ltd., Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd., OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH, Revenio Group Corp., Santec Corp., The Cooper Companies Inc., Tianjin Sower Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Tomey Corp., Topcon Corp., US Ophthalmic LLC, Visionix USA Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Segment Overview

This optical biometry devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Hospitals, ASCs, Others) Product (SS-OCT-based optical biometers, OLCR-based optical biometers, PCI-based optical biometers) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by End-user

The Optical Biometry Devices Market in the field of ophthalmology is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for accurate measurements for cataract surgeries. Investors are mining opportunities in this sector, with companies like Accutome, Alcon, and Topcon leading the way. IOL Master 500 and IOL Master 700, OLCR-based and PCI-based optical biometers respectively, are key players in this market. A macro overview reveals a focus on measurements such as axial length, anterior chamber depth, and refractive errors. Micro details include product design, production value, and profit projections. PESTLE analysis reveals market challenges like probe infections, raw material costs, and regulatory requirements. The market is concentrated with a few major players, but barriers to entry exist due to high production costs and the need for specialized expertise. Business strategists are focusing on capacity expansion, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. The market's recovery analysis is positive, with an increasing number of cataract surgeries in ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The use of automated versions and the adoption of SS-OCT technology, with its superior wavelength and imaging speed, are expected to further boost market growth. Despite these opportunities, challenges remain, including pupil size variability, BPS change, and the need to prevent blindness organization-recommended complications. The future of the market lies in continuous innovation and addressing these challenges to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Geography Overview

The Optical Biometry Devices Market encompasses advanced technologies used in measuring anterior chamber depth and axial length for cataract surgeries. Key players include Accutome, DGH Technology, and manufacturers of automated versions like IOL Master 500 and 700. The market is influenced by factors such as the increasing number of cataract surgeries in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, eye care clinics, and ophthalmology clinics. Barriers to entry include high cost and cost constraints, which can be countered by mining opportunities in export markets and digitalized solutions. Business strategists and consultants focus on the concentration ratio, BPS change, and capacity expansion. PESTLE analysis reveals international angle, influencers, and industry chain trends. Prevent Blindness organization and investors emphasize opportunity in addressing eye diseases, while considering countermeasures for probe infections. PCI-based and OLCR-based Optical Biometers are front runners in this market.

Optical biometry devices have revolutionized cataract surgery over the past 50 years, offering more accurate IOL power prediction. Key developments include the first IOLMaster by Carl Zeiss Meditec and the emergence of various technological improvements. Barriers to entry include high cost and concentration ratio. Market growth is driven by export, hospitals, and eye care clinics. PESTLE analysis includes influencers like DGH Technology and Prevent Blindness Organization, and opportunities in digitalized solutions and mining. Market size is influenced by capacity, consumption, and business strategists. Devices include OLCR-based and PCI-based optical biometers.

Optical biometry devices market: Technological advances reduce operator errors, but ophthalmologist skill levels impact measurement accuracy. Well-trained technicians prevent errors and ensure proper patient fixation. For IOL placement in the sulcus, choosing right lens and placement are crucial for successful outcomes. Cost constraints, digital solutions, and industry trends shape this market. Key players include DGH Technology, IOL Master 500/700, and PCI-based devices. PESTLE analysis considers factors like regulations, competition, and raw materials. Prevent Blindness organization emphasizes importance of accurate measurements in eye care.

Research Analysis

The Optical Biometry Devices Market encompasses advanced technologies used in Ambulatory Surgical Centers for measuring crucial ocular parameters, such as anterior chamber depth and axial length, prior to cataract surgeries. Automated versions of these devices, like those offered by Accutome and DGH Technology, have gained significant traction due to their precision and efficiency. Business strategists emphasize the importance of addressing Barriers to entry, including Cost constraints and Consumption patterns, to ensure market growth. Consultants recommend implementing Countermeasures, such as Concentration ratio analysis, to maintain Capacity and stay competitive in the market. Overall, the Optical Biometry Devices Market continues to evolve, driven by advancements in BPS Change and the increasing demand for high-quality cataract surgeries.

Market Research Overview

The Optical Biometry Devices Market encompasses a range of technologies used to measure various physiological parameters through light-based imaging. These devices, such as those utilizing Surface Radiometry, Changemeters, and Hyperspectral Imaging, are integral to industries like Agriculture, Mining, and Healthcare. For instance, in Agriculture, Optical Biometry Devices are used to assess crop health and productivity. In Mining, they help determine soil moisture levels and mineral content. In Healthcare, these devices play a crucial role in diagnosing and monitoring conditions like diabetes, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. Moreover, advancements in technology, such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, are enhancing the capabilities of Optical Biometry Devices. This includes improved accuracy, faster processing times, and the ability to analyze larger datasets. The market for Optical Biometry Devices is expected to grow significantly due to their increasing applications and the need for non-invasive, efficient, and accurate measurement techniques. Key players in this market include Export Import, Microsensys, and Opgal Optronic Industries.

