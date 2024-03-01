Optical Transceiver Market size to grow by USD 4.71 billion between 2022 to 2027, Strategic collaboration among supply chain members boosts the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical transceiver market by end-user (datacom, telecom, and enterprise) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the optical transceiver market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 4.71 billion. Strategic collaboration among supply chain members drives market growth. There is an increasing need for higher bandwidth due to the growing IoT market and increased enterprise data, video, and IP/Internet traffic. Therefore, members of the supply chain have initiated strategic collaborations to develop and design common optical transceiver standards to meet the product needs of next-generation data centers which drives the market growth. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027

Different architecture requirements is a major challenge hindering the market growth.

The optical transceiver market has been segmented by end-user (datacom, telecom, and enterprise) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the datacom segment is significant during the forecast period. The datacom segment comprises the sales of fiber optic transceivers to major firms that emphasize deploying fiber optic networks for data transmission and interconnection purposes at data centers. In addition, it fuels infrastructure as a service (IaaS), cloud computing, big data, and other new applications. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

APAC accounts for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. There is an increase in data centers in APAC which is expected to fuel the market for fiber optic components, such as optical transceivers. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period. View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies:

Amphenol Corp., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Broadcom Inc., CBO GmbH, Ciena Corp., II VI Inc., Fabrinet, Firecomms Ltd., FS.COM Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd., Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Smartoptics AS

Analyst Review

The optical transceiver market is undergoing rapid advancements driven by the increasing demand for compact and energy-efficient transceivers, particularly in telecom and data center applications. This industry encompasses a wide array of technological segments and recognized players such as Broadcom, Lumentum, and Accelink, along with prominent optical transceiver OEMs like Fujitsu Optical Components and Broadcom.

Key areas of focus within the optical transceiver market include R&D for enhancing port density and reducing power consumption, especially as data centers and enterprises seek to manage network complexity and optimize network infrastructure across core, spine, and leaf layers. This optimization extends to metro networks and long-haul applications, where factors such as receiver units, attenuation, and Rayleigh Scattering come into play, influencing the choice between single-mode and multimode fibers.

As developing economies like China, South Korea, and Middle Eastern and African countries invest heavily in telecommunication infrastructure, the demand for optical transceivers is expected to surge, driven by the proliferation of IoT, AI, and Big Data, which necessitate high-speed data transfer capabilities facilitated by 5G networks.

Moreover, the rise of portable devices and the adoption of Ethernet protocol in local area networks (LAN) further fuel the demand for Ethernet transceiver modules and Ethernet switches, available in various form factors such as SFP, SFP+, SFP28, 40G QSFP+, QSFP28, and QSFP-DD, catering to diverse data rates and wavelength bands including 850 nm, 1310 nm, and BiDi.

The market also addresses challenges related to fiber optics and copper cable networks, emphasizing the need for low-cost optical sources and detectors while exploring semi-covert wavelengths to optimize performance, particularly in multimode fiber environments.

In essence, the optical transceiver market is poised for significant growth as it continues to innovate and adapt to the evolving landscape of telecom, data center, and enterprise-related applications, offering solutions that meet the demands of speed, efficiency, and reliability in today's interconnected world. Among the industry leaders driving this transformation are Sumitomo Electric Industries and II-VI, shaping the future of optical networks and connectivity. View the Free Sample Report

