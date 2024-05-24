Optical Transport Equipment Market Forecast to Decline in 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

Excess Inventory and Uncertain Macroeconomic Conditions Holding Market Down

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Optical Transport equipment market declined 13 percent year-over-year in 1Q 2024 and is now predicted to decline for the full year 2024.

"Customer's excess inventory of DWDM systems continued to be at the center stage of the Optical Transport market decline in the first quarter of 2024," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "However, we think the steeper-than-expected drop in optical transport revenue in 1Q 2024 may have been driven by communication service providers becoming increasingly cautious about the macroeconomic conditions, causing them to delay projects into future quarters," added Yu.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2024 Optical Transport Quarterly Report:

The Optical Transport market is forecast to decline by 2 percent in 2024 due to customers working through inventory and exercising controlled capital spending in an uncertain economic environment.

The DWDM market declined in most parts of the world. The largest declines were in North America and parts of Asia Pacific . The only two markets that grew year-over-year were China and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. China grew 8 percent and MEA grew 16 percent.

and parts of . The only two markets that grew year-over-year were and the and (MEA) region. grew 8 percent and MEA grew 16 percent. Three vendors—Cisco, Huawei, and ZTE—gained more than 1 percentage point of market share in 1Q 2024 compared to the year ago period.

