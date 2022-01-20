Optical Transport Equipment Market to Reach $18 Billion by 2026, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, demand for Optical Transport equipment is expected to increase to $18 billion by 2026. All of the market growth will be from sales of DWDM system that deliver wavelength speeds in excess of 200 Gbps. However, IPoDWDM is expected to lower the overall demand for DWDM systems.

"I am excited to see how the Optical Transport market unfolds in the next few years," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "We are predicting that demand will continue to increase for the next five years, and that the market will reach $18 billion by 2026. Drivers of our growth prediction include the growing global economy, government initiatives to fund the reach of broadband to rural areas, and overall network upgrades to align with customer demand for more bandwidth. There will, however, be some bumps in the road."

"It will be interesting to watch how new technologies such as 400ZR and 1.2 Tbps-capable wavelengths change the market dynamics. Will 400ZR really drive the adoption of IPoDWDM, an architectural concept that originally came out over a decade ago? If it does, will it change the demand profile for new generations of coherent technology such as 1.2 Tbps-capable modules scheduled to be released in a year? For the first question, I think it will. For the second question, I think it might," added Jimmy Yu.

Additional highlights from the Optical Transport 5-Year Forecast Report:

Optical Transport market is forecast to grow at a 3 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by higher demand in all major regions.

Coherent wavelength shipments on DWDM systems are forecast to grow at a 12 percent CAGR.

The ZR optics market comprised of 400ZR and 800ZR is forecast to surpass $600 million by 2026.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Optical Transport 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the Optical Transport industry with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, unit shipments, wavelength shipments (by speed up to 1.2+ Tbps). The report tracks DWDM long haul, WDM metro, multiservice multiplexers, optical switch, Disaggregated WDM, DCI, and ZR Optics. To learn more about this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group