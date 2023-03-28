Optical Transport Network Equipment Market size to grow by USD 25.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by migration to the WDM architecture - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global optical transport network equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period. The migration to the WDM architecture is one of the prominent drivers impacting the optical transport network equipment market growth. OTNs started migrating to WDM architecture from the SONET and SDH technologies over the last two years. WDM systems can tap into enormous capacities by carrying multiple wavelengths over a single optical fiber. This allows carriers to make significant cost reductions over the cost of deploying single-channel networks or the cost of overlaying multiple networks for each service offering. Fault detection, performance monitoring, and the isolation of the wavelength are some of the benefits of such systems. In the early implementation stages, many features were missing or were not implemented properly by WDM equipment vendors. Hence, the migration to the WDM architecture is expected to fuel the demand for OTN equipment during the forecast period. For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Transport Network Equipment Market 2022-2026

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Optical Transport Network Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (communication service providers, enterprises, public sector, and others), technology (WDM and SONET/SDH), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the enterprise segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The networks used by communication service providers are designed only to support a few features. They are not able to meet the data bandwidth and traffic demand. Additionally, metro and access networks require a superior capacity to cope with the new mix of data and legacy traffic. Hence, a significant rise in Internet traffic will increase the requirements for large bandwidths.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global optical transport network equipment market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for optical transport network equipment market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. The growing use of the Internet for online gaming, social media, video chatting, and online shopping will facilitate the optical transport network equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Sample Report

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market – Vendor Analysis

The global OTN equipment market is fragmented in nature. ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Aliathon Technology, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Ekinops SA, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp., Padtec Holding S.A., Ribbon Communications Inc, Tejas Network Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and ZTE Corp. are some of the major players in the market.

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing applications of the IoT is one of the key trends influencing the optical transport network equipment market growth. IoT is the latest development in the field of global technology, which links all necessary home appliances to the Internet. All electronic devices can communicate with one another. Major technology companies such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft, have committed significant resources to the R&D of this technology. Hence, in the future, homes will have numerous wirelessly attached nodes and appliances that can sense the world around them and take appropriate action. OTNs with high bandwidth support are necessary for the IoT's expanding range of applications. The applications may become more user-friendly as a result of the enhancement. Hence, the growing applications of the IoT will contribute to the growth of the global OTN equipment market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high initial investment is a major challenge impeding the optical transport network equipment market growth during the forecast period. Customers such as telecommunication providers and data center providers find a significant surge in data consumption, which increases the requirements for OTN equipment. However, the fast-growing traffic requires the adoption of newer technologies and services such as long-term evolution(LTE)/LTE-advanced (LTE-A), big data, IoT, and cloud computing. Although OTN solutions support the increase in bandwidths and low latency using WDM technologies, such solutions may be expensive for many customers. Replacing the entire network transport hardware is expensive. Therefore, customers need to identify the return on investment based on high-capital investments. Hence, the high initial investment needed to deploy OTNs is expected to hinder the growth of the global OTN equipment market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges forecast period (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Optical Transport Network Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the optical transport network equipment market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the optical transport network equipment market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the optical transport network equipment market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the optical transport network equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The network slicing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 821.83 million. The development of smart infrastructures is the major factor driving the growth of the global network-slicing market.

The optical network terminal equipment market size should rise by USD 6.93 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.15%. The high demand for high-speed broadband services is notably driving the optical network terminal equipment market growth.

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 25.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 18.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Aliathon Technology, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Ekinops SA, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp., Padtec Holding S.A., Ribbon Communications Inc, Tejas Network Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Materials market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Communication service providers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Communication service providers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Communication service providers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Communication service providers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Communication service providers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Public sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Public sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Public sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Public sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Public sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 WDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on WDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on WDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on WDM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on WDM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 SONET/SDH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on SONET/SDH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on SONET/SDH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on SONET/SDH - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on SONET/SDH - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Ciena Corp.

Exhibit 111: Ciena Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Ciena Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Ciena Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Ciena Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 115: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Deutsche Telekom AG

Exhibit 120: Deutsche Telekom AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Deutsche Telekom AG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Deutsche Telekom AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Deutsche Telekom AG - Segment focus

11.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Infinera Corp.

Exhibit 132: Infinera Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Infinera Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Infinera Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 135: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 140: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 141: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 143: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

11.11 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 145: ZTE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: ZTE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: ZTE Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 153: Research methodology



Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 155: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio