OptiMA, Inc® Has Partnered with Newline Interactive for Its User Friendly, Non-Proprietary Interactive Display Boards

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiMA, Inc®, one of the internet's premier visual communication experts, is proud to announce its partnership with Newline Interactive. OptiMA, Inc®, through its online store MyWhiteboards.com, has chosen Newline Interactive's display boards because they best represent the mission of OptiMA, Inc®, which is to provide simple and effective tools to improve visual communication and collaboration.

Newline's Q Series Interactive Display Board in Action Newline Z-Series 4K LED Multi-touch Display

"We invested a lot of time researching the most versatile, user-friendly, and dependable interactive display board before we decided to partner with Newline Interactive," says Philip Antonelli, Director of Marketing & Sales. "No other interactive display board manufacturer even comes close to matching Newline products' ease of use, ability to integrate with all different types of software, and customer support."

Consumers can choose between the Q Series or the Z Series when deciding which interactive display board is best suited for their application. The Q Series is geared towards educational settings due to its simple user interface and ability to integrate and connect with any platform. The Z Series is a sleek, streamlined option for corporate settings.

All Newline Interactive display boards feature a crisp 4K resolution, 20W built in speakers, Bluetooth and USB-C plug-and-play connectivity, and a seven-year warranty. Newline Interactive's display boards are versatile and user friendly to a degree that other interactive display boards simply aren't. Newline Interactive utilizes non-proprietary software, allowing the use of any apps, platforms, and operating systems. These display boards also boast a multi-touch display and an antimicrobial surface. Newline's unique agnostic software allows it to stand out from the competition in a truly unique way.

About MyWhiteboards.com

Owned and operated by OptiMA Inc®, MyWhiteboards.com was envisioned as the leading provider of unique, quality dry erase products, focusing on integrity, innovation, fair prices, and on-time deliveries. MyWhiteboards.com has introduced more new products into the dry erase market than any other website in the sector. Our sales team has an abundance of product knowledge and years of experience with every product we sell. When you're in doubt, they'll direct you, to the perfect product for your application or needs, whether that product is a traditional dry erase board or a state-of-the-art Newline Interactive display board. OptiMA Inc® is a registered, Woman-Owned, Small Business that believes in the Buy American Initiative. We strive to ensure that most dry erase products sold through MyWhiteboards.com are manufactured in the U.S.A.

