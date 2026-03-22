Optimax Eyewear Group Boosts US Manufacturing Capacity by 50% Following 30% YoY Growth

ATLANTA, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimax Eyewear Group, the parent company of GlassesUSA.com, is moving into 2026 by increasing its Atlanta manufacturing capacity by 50%. This operational surge follows 30% year-over-year growth, supported by strategic partnerships, the launch of new products, and the expansion of offerings in targeted market segments.

As the eyewear market evolves, consumers are seeking a better overall experience and faster service, not just a product. In response, Optimax has connected its design, manufacturing, and proprietary AI technology into a single ecosystem. This technology, which includes advanced matchmaking and virtual try-on tools, allows the group to help customers navigate a massive catalog of over 16,000 unique frames and receive high-quality prescription eyewear within days.

By expanding its Atlanta facility and adding more automation, Optimax has the scale to stay ahead of shifting trends. This setup ensures strict quality control while offering fast shipping, including next-day delivery options across its growing portfolio of brands.

Expanding the Brand Portfolio and B2B Channels While GlassesUSA .com remains a leader in the direct-to-consumer space, Optimax has seen rapid growth through its newer ventures and strategic partnerships:

OTTICA: Launched in Q4 2025, OTTICA is a new multi-brand luxury e-commerce platform that brings a boutique-level shopping experience to the digital space. It offers a curated selection of iconic designer brands, including Gucci, Prada, and Tom Ford, combined with expert optical service.

Launched in Q4 2025, OTTICA is a new multi-brand luxury e-commerce platform that brings a boutique-level shopping experience to the digital space. It offers a curated selection of iconic designer brands, including Gucci, Prada, and Tom Ford, combined with expert optical service. FORK Eyewear: Launched in late 2025, FORK is a fashion-forward sunglasses brand inspired by nightlife and club culture. It features unisex frames with light-tinted lenses designed for clear visibility in low-light settings, blending streetwear influences with premium materials at a disruptive price point.

Launched in late 2025, FORK is a fashion-forward sunglasses brand inspired by nightlife and club culture. It features unisex frames with light-tinted lenses designed for clear visibility in low-light settings, blending streetwear influences with premium materials at a disruptive price point. UVP (United Vision Plan): Optimax's B2B managed care division continued to scale in 2025 by onboarding several major clients across multiple sectors. UVP integrates directly with online shopping experiences, allowing users to easily apply their vision benefits and simplifying the traditional insurance process.

"2025 was a breakout year for us. We're seeing a real shift in the market, and our growth proves that our ecosystem model is working," says Daniel Rothman, CEO and Co-Founder of Optimax. "We aren't just selling frames; we're using our AI tools to change how people find them, making it easy to pick the perfect pair from a massive selection. By moving into new segments like luxury and streetwear, we're making sure we have an answer for every type of customer."

"Expanding our Atlanta facility is what gives us the foundation to keep innovating with brands like FORK and OTTICA while supporting our strategic partnerships," says Eldad Rothman, COO and Co-Founder of Optimax. "We've invested heavily in automation and optical precision because, at the end of the day, it's about quality and speed. We want to make sure that even as we scale, we can still deliver on our promise of fast shipping and next-day options without cutting any corners."

The Optimax model integrates design, AI matchmaking, and localized US manufacturing to provide a simple, modern shopping experience that is unique in the eyewear industry.

About Optimax Eyewear Group

Founded in 2008, Optimax Eyewear Group is a global, vertically integrated company transforming the eyewear industry through technology, design innovation, and a customer-centric approach. Its subsidiaries include GlassesUSA.com, an online platform that leverages technology and innovation to offer designer and in-house eyewear brands at accessible prices; UVP (United Vision Plan), a pioneer and disruptor in the B2B eyewear managed care industry, providing customizable, cost-effective vision plans for members, employers, and brokers; FORK a trendy sunglasses brand inspired by club-culture;. Together with OTTICA.com, Optimax's portfolio combines innovation, commerce, and product design to shape the future of the global eyewear industry.

SOURCE Optimax Investments Ltd.