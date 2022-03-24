Optimism Builds for Promising Developments & New Drug Therapies Targeting Treatments for Breast Cancer

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The status of breast cancer as one of the most commonly occurring cancers in the world is expected to be a key driving factor for the global market. As more and more patients are diagnosed with breast cancer across the globe, the need for accurate and efficient treatment outcomes for the patient remains unparalleled. Furthermore, the strong trend of continuous R&D amongst key market players engaged in breast cancer therapeutics would lead to the launch of breakthrough therapeutics in the coming years. This trend of introducing new and advanced therapies such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies is expected to strongly surge the growth of the global market in developed as well as emerging regions during the coming years. A report from Fortune Business Insights projected that the global breast cancer therapeutics market size is projected to reach USD 55.27 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The report said: "One of the most prevalent trends in the global market is the ongoing R&D initiatives for the development and the marketing of efficient drugs for breast cancer treatment. As the number of patients suffering from breast cancer continues to increase across the globe, the importance and the critical need for the development of advanced therapeutics for better outcomes remains unparalleled. Such trends are expected to significantly boost the global breast cancer therapeutics market growth in the forecast period as the development of new therapeutics is expected to lead to new product launches. This is further set to result in greater sales of breast cancer drugs and the inclusion of new patients in the treatment process, as more types of breast cancers are anticipated to be treated through these new drugs." Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI), 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS), Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB), Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ).

Fortune Business Insights continued: "One of the foremost drivers influencing the growth of the global market is the increased prevalence of breast cancer across the world, which is expected to result in a large patient population demanding accurate and efficient treatment options. Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer worldwide and improved diagnostics are further expected to result in a greater number of patients being diagnosed. One of the critical factors that are expected to strongly propel the market growth in the forthcoming years is new product launches for the treatment of breast cancer by key players. These product launches are projected to positively impact the market as they are technologically advanced and may often result in better treatment outcomes for patients."

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) BREAKING NEWS: Oncolytics Biotech® Partner Adlai Nortye Advances Chinese Bridging Trial of Pelareorep-Paclitaxel Combination Treatment in Breast Cancer to Final Dosing Cohort - Oncolytics Biotech® today announced that its partner Adlai Nortye has advanced to the third and final dose escalation cohort of the bridging clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy in Chinese patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The trial's first two cohorts have completed their dose escalation evaluation periods and indicated pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel was well-tolerated with no new safety signals observed to date.

The dosing regimens for the bridging trial's second and third cohorts are equivalent to those administered in Oncolytics' randomized North American breast cancer trials, IND-213 and BRACELET-1, respectively. In IND-213, HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients treated with pelareorep and paclitaxel showed a statistically significant, near doubling of overall survival compared to those treated with paclitaxel alone. BRACELET-1, an ongoing phase 2 study evaluating pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy with and without a checkpoint inhibitor, is on track for a top-line data readout in Q4 2022 that will inform the design of a registrational study in the United States. Final results from the Chinese bridging trial are expected to accelerate pelareorep's development in territories such as China, Hong Kong, and Macau, by allowing Adlai Nortye to include data from IND-213 and BRACELET-1 in future submissions to regulators in these jurisdictions.

"The territories covered by our partnership with Adlai Nortye represent an important component of our business development strategy, as China and the other areas in which Adlai Nortye anticipates commercializing pelareorep are among the largest in the world and growing rapidly," said Andrew de Guttadauro, President of Oncolytics Biotech U.S. and Global Head of Business Development. "With the bridging trial entering its final cohort less than six months after dosing began, Adlai is making major strides towards satisfying the regulatory criteria needed to accelerate pelareorep's development in China. The trial also continues to generate positive safety data, which will serve us well as we collaborate with Adlai Nortye to advance pelareorep towards approval in key global markets." CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for ONCY at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-oncy/

Other recent developments in the biotech industry of note include:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, recently announced financial results for the three-month period and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"We have made significant progress against our core business objectives including the acceptance of the poziotinib NDA and resubmission of the eflapegrastim BLA to the FDA. We have also recently released positive data in front-line NSCLC patients harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations," said Tom Riga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "Additionally, we have strengthened our strategic corporate partnerships, restructured our operations, and are focused on advancing our mission."

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, recently announced that in Part B of its signal finding study of MRx0518 in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA®(pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors that have progressed on a prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), the renal cell carcinoma (RCC) group has met its primary efficacy endpoint ahead of enrollment completion.

The ongoing study is being conducted in heavily pre-treated metastatic patients with solid tumors who have previously experienced clinical benefit on prior ICI therapy and subsequently developed progressive disease. The study is being conducted in collaboration with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA). The primary efficacy endpoint for Part B of the study is more than three out of 30 patients per tumor group achieving clinical benefit, defined as complete response, partial response, or stable disease for at least six months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic–based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, recently announced that it has completed enrollment and dosing in Phase 2b viral challenge study (RVL-VRL01) to evaluate the efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99 for the preventive treatment of H3N2 influenza (influenza A) infection in healthy humans.

REVTx-99 activates a nonspecific immune response (innate) which differentiates it from most current treatments focused on a specific immune response (adaptive) potentially allowing for broader use in most infectious viruses. The viral challenge study is the next necessary step in clinical development of REVTx-99 for the treatment of respiratory viral infections. Future development plans include clinical studies in SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, along with other respiratory viruses.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, recently announced positive two-year follow-up data for the Company's StemSpine® pilot study, showing significant efficacy of the StemSpine® procedure for treating chronic lower back pain without any serious adverse effects reported. StemSpine® is a patented procedure that utilizes a patient's own bone marrow aspirate for the treatment of chronic lower back pain.

There were no safety related concerns at up to two years and the StemSpine® procedure resulted in an efficacy rate of 87% in the treated patients. The Company plans to submit a manuscript for publication in a peer reviewed journal and present the data at future orthopedic/sports medicine conferences.

"The positive two-year data from our StemSpine® pilot study are very encouraging, and we are excited to engage with practitioners on commercialization," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "To our knowledge, this pilot is the first demonstration of the clinical efficacy of injecting bone marrow aspirate in areas surrounding the disc, thereby repairing, remodeling and improving the blood supply around the disc and lower back area. We believe StemSpine® represents an attractive non-surgical option for many of the millions of Americans who suffer from non-surgical chronic lower back pain."

