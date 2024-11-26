Optimism Joins Chainlink Scale, All Chainlink Services Are Now Live on OP Mainnet

With the latest integrations of Chainlink Data Streams, Functions and VRF, all Chainlink services are now live on OP Mainnet

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chainlink Data Streams , Chainlink Functions , and Chainlink VRF are live on Optimism 's OP Mainnet. Along with this development, Optimism has joined the Chainlink Scale program, which supports the sustainable growth and long-term adoption of lighting-fast OP Mainnet with Chainlink, the standard for onchain finance. OP Mainnet is a stable and scalable layer-2 blockchain built on the Superchain and powered by Optimism's OP Stack. These integrations give developers access to the Chainlink services needed to build feature-rich dApps that scale Ethereum.

Joining Scale provides OP Mainnet developers with enhanced access to Chainlink's high-quality, low-cost oracle services by enabling Optimism to cover operating costs for a period of time. As Optimism's ecosystem matures, the operating costs of oracle networks can transition toward being fully covered by dApp user fees.

"Optimism joining Chainlink Scale, and the Chainlink standard being natively available to developers on OP Mainnet is a great step for the ecosystem," said Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. "Bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 with Functions will allow for more growth and adoption, Data Streams will enable ultra-fast yet secure DeFi apps, and VRF will level up the integrity of blockchain-based games and other onchain apps leveraging verifiable randomness."

OP Mainnet is a layer-2 optimistic rollup network designed to utilize the strong security guarantees of Ethereum while reducing its cost and latency. The OP Stack is the standardized, shared, and open-source development stack that makes it easy to spin up your own production-ready layer-2 blockchain just like OP Mainnet.

"We joined Chainlink Scale to make the Chainlink standard available to Optimism ecosystem developers, empowering them to build the best applications," said Marine Andraud, Infrastructure Partnership Lead at Optimism Unlimited. "Chainlink Functions will streamline the experience of connecting Web2 data into Web3 apps on OP Mainnet, Data Streams will support the creation of advanced, secure, and low-latency DeFi apps, and VRF will support high-integrity apps. Ultimately, joining Scale will help developers build more advanced and secure applications, driving the mass adoption of blockchain."

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the standard for onchain finance, verifiable data, and cross-chain interoperability. Chainlink is unifying liquidity across global markets and has enabled over $17 trillion in transaction value across the blockchain economy. Major financial market infrastructures and institutions, such as Swift, Fidelity International, and ANZ Bank, as well as top DeFi protocols including Aave, GMX, and Lido, use Chainlink to power next-generation applications for banking, asset management, and other major sectors. Learn more by visiting chain.link .

About Optimism

Optimism began as a single layer-2 chain with the goal of scaling Ethereum's technology and values. Today Optimism has evolved to represent the Superchain, a unified, positive-sum network of blockchains all powered by the OP Stack that share security, governance and values. The OP Stack is an open source, MIT-licensed modular tech stack for deploying scalable blockchain infrastructure. Together, OP Chains in the Superchain are working together to bring Ethereum to internet-level scale. OP Mainnet is one of many chains in the Superchain, providing neutral blockspace and a home for OP Governance. To learn more, please visit www.optimism.io .

