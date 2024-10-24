Optimize Flip Rooms to Increase Surgeon Access and Productivity

"Effective flip room management is essential for increasing surgeon case volume and boosting hospital performance. However, without the right structures in place, allocating flip rooms can do more harm than good," says Trish Delgrosso, BSN, MSHCM, CNOR, CE-NP, RNFA, NC-BC, Senior Nurse Consultant. "At Surgical Directions, we help hospitals implement data-backed criteria and real-time monitoring to ensure operating room (OR) resources are used optimally, benefiting surgeons, anesthesiology, and overall operational throughput."

Key Insights for Optimizing Flip Rooms:

Establish Data-Driven Block Scheduling and Flip Room Allocation: Leveraging Surgical Directions' proprietary Merlin™ software, hospitals can access critical data on surgeon performance, case volumes, turnaround times, and block utilization. This information enables hospital administrators to assign flip rooms based on clear, measurable criteria. Define Clear Flip Room Criteria: To maximize OR productivity, Surgical Directions recommends that hospitals only allocate flip rooms to surgeons who meet performance thresholds. This includes completing six to eight cases per day (65% or higher flip room utilization) and each case must be completed in under 90 minutes. Collaborative Governance: Continuous monitoring of OR performance using metric-based scorecards allows hospital leadership, OR directors, and surgical committees to make informed decisions about supply distribution. Regular governance meetings ensure that adjustments can be made swiftly in response to changing needs.

Proven Results

Hospitals that have implemented Surgical Directions' flip room management tactics have seen measurable improvements in both efficiency and surgeon satisfaction. For instance, a community hospital in Illinois reduced idle "white space" time in the OR, enabling surgeons to complete up to seven cases per day while cutting overtime costs and better utilizing all surgical service resources.

"Just seven more cases a day for that community hospital provides tremendous value for patients who have earlier access to surgical care. And for hospitals that lose money on inefficient ORs, getting one more case per room in a day may be the difference between finances being in the red and being in the black," said Leslie Basham, President & CEO of Surgical Directions.

ABOUT SURGICAL DIRECTIONS

Surgical Directions is a healthcare solutions company that helps health systems, provider groups, and ASCs improve perioperative, procedural care, and anesthesia services through consulting, technology, and leadership. We partner with organizations using peer-to-peer leadership, process expertise, and predictive analytics to profitably grow their organizations. Our team of experienced practitioners and consultants tackles critical issues while achieving financial, operational, and clinical outcome excellence. Surgical Directions has successfully served 500 clients to increase patient access and, most importantly, improve patient care. Additional information is available at www.surgicaldirections.com.

SOURCE Surgical Directions