Optimize Health and Complete Healthcare Solutions Partner to Provide a Comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring Solution to Independent Healthcare Practices

SEATTLE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to improve the level of care patients receive from their health care professionals, Complete Healthcare Solutions today announced it has chosen Optimize Health as its exclusive partner to deliver remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices and services to its ecosystem of independent ambulatory healthcare providers across the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic fast-tracked usage of and demand for RPM, as providers needed to monitor and deliver care to patients remotely, and patients requested ways to receive care without having to go in-person. Now, a year after the pandemic-driven surge, providers and patients are better positioned to reap the proven benefits of RPM: reduced hospital admissions, readmissions and emergency room visits and improved medication compliance and patient health, among others.

"Seemingly overnight, the way providers deliver care has had to change," said Mike Penna, president and CEO of Complete Healthcare Solutions. "Not only did remote care become a necessity during COVID-induced shutdowns, it has quickly become an expectation of patients. The ability to keep track of their own health and communicate directly with their care teams when something comes up is driving patients to practices that offer digital tools and services. At Complete Healthcare Solutions, we are committed to enabling practices to meet patients where they are, with the best tools available. Optimize Health allows us to do just that."

The Optimize Health platform is uniquely positioned to help Complete Healthcare Solutions' ambulatory provider partners effectively treat patients diagnosed with a number of chronic conditions, including:

Diabetes and Pre-Diabetes (Blood Glucose)

(Blood Glucose) Hypertension (Blood Pressure)

(Blood Pressure) Heart Failure (Weight, Blood Pressure, Medications)

(Weight, Blood Pressure, Medications) Obesity (Weight)

(Weight) COPD (Pulse Oximetry)

"More than 133 million Americans have at least one chronic disease, which puts RPM in a position to have a significant impact on improving patient health outcomes and decreasing the $1.6 trillion spent on treating them each year," said Jeff LeBrun, founder and CEO of Optimize Health. "Through this partnership, Complete Healthcare Solutions is offering its expanding ecosystem of providers the opportunity to deliver better and more convenient care, attract new patients and open up new streams of revenue."

Established in 2019 by experienced digital health entrepreneurs Jeff LeBrun and Chuks Onwuneme, Optimize Health makes it easy for healthcare providers to offer patient-centric, reimbursable remote patient monitoring. Optimize Health's solution offers a wide selection of affordable devices, which integrate seamlessly with its easy-to-use technology platform, empowering patients and providers alike to improve health outcomes and contain costs.

Since 1995, CHS has been a trusted Health IT solutions partner of independent healthcare provider practices. Helping providers thrive in an ever-changing healthcare environment ensures continued improvement in the level of patient care. Our solutions include integrated electronic health records, practice management software, medical billing services, patient engagement platforms, implementation, training and ongoing support.

