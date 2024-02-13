Optimizely Announces Live Integration with Writer

Optimizely customers can easily access Writer's enterprise-grade, industry-specific generative AI capabilities within the Optimizely Content Marketing Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, has announced that a new product integration with Writer, the enterprise-focused generative AI platform, is now live. The integration comes after the official partnership announcement in October and equips the Optimizely Content Marketing Platform (CMP) with first-of-its-kind AI capabilities that enable joint customers to harness the power of industry-specific LLMs to develop content that is relevant, compliant, and consistent with their existing brand tone and voice, and highly tailored to industry audiences – further simplifying the entire content marketing lifecycle.

Writer's integration into Optimizely One marks another milestone in the DXP provider's commitment to investing in its own AI future, while still offering customers cutting-edge solutions in the moment. The integration will leverage the Palmyra, the Writer-built family of large language models, to enhance AI-powered content generation capabilities and chat features across Optimizely applications. Palmyra LLMs are transparent and auditable, top-scoring on benchmarks like Stanford HELM, and keep customers' data private. They are coupled with the Writer-built graph-based RAG Knowledge Graph, AI guardrails to enforce brand and compliance rules, and a flexible application layer that serves a wide range of use cases, resulting in a strong AI platform that meets unique enterprise needs.

"Optimizely is proud to offer secure, powerful AI tools that give users much-needed certainty amidst the surge of generative AI solutions on the market today," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "While we are continuing to invest in our own AI capabilities across Optimizely One, we see the immense value of providing customers access to Writer's industry-specific LLMs to enhance content creation and deliver great digital experiences."

"We are thrilled to partner with Optimizely on this integration to bring real generative AI value to enterprises ," said May Habib, CEO of Writer. "Offering mutual customers access to capabilities that deliver seamless AI content generation and the best-in-class user experience, will empower organizations to infuse AI into all of their business processes and maximize efficiencies."

To learn more about the partnership, watch Kevin Chung, COO at Writer, and Alex Atzberger's mainstage session from Opticon 2023 here.

About Optimizely 
At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With Optimizely One, our industry-first operating system for marketers, we offer teams flexibility and choice to build their stack their way with our fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable solution. We help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints – all through Optimizely One, the leading digital experience platform that powers every phase of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow.

Optimizely has nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices and has 700+ partners. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, and Toyota, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

About Writer
Writer is the full-stack generative AI platform for enterprises. We empower your entire organization to accelerate growth, increase productivity, and ensure compliance.

Writer transforms work by delivering high-quality outputs that are accurate, compliant, and on-brand. Our platform consists of Writer-built LLMs, a Knowledge Graph that connects our models to your internal data sources, AI guardrails to enforce your rules, a flexible application layer, and an ecosystem of robust APIs and integrations.

Our enterprise-grade platform doesn't use your data in model training and complies with SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, and Privacy Shield. Leading enterprises choose Writer, including Vanguard, Intuit, L'Oreal, Accenture, Dropbox, and Salesforce. Visit us at writer.com.

SOURCE Optimizely

