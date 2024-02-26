Optimizely Recognized as a Leader for the 5th Year in a Row in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms

Optimizely recognized as Leader for a fifth consecutive year

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely , the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms. The Gartner recognition places Optimizely in the Leaders' Quadrant for the fifth consecutive year*.

Optimizely was ranked 1st in the B2B Use Case (3.78 out of 5) and 2nd in the B2C Use Case (4.03 out of 5), both for the second consecutive year in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Experience Platforms.

"We are extremely proud of the Gartner recognition of Optimizely as a Leader for digital experiences. With Optimizely One, we're providing a unified, yet composable operating system for marketers," said Alex Atzberger, Optimizely's CEO. "Marketers deserve a go-to platform that gives them control and visibility of the entire content lifecycle – as well as embeds AI and experimentation into each step of the workflow – so they can deliver high-performing personalized digital experiences. This Gartner acknowledgment, once again, inspires us to further improve the marketer experience and help our customers drive growth through an amazing digital experience."

This news coincides with other recent high-profile recognitions since the launch of Optimizely One in October. Late last year, Optimizely was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 2023, and was recognized as the top-ranked solution in the Current Offering category, while also receiving the highest possible scores in the AI/ML, experience front end, practitioner tools, and campaign management criteria.

*Episerver (acquired Optimizely and later rebranded to Optimizely) was recognized as a leader in the 2021 and 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, prior to Optimizely's recognition in 2022 and 2023.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, Irina Guseva, John Field, Mike Lowndes, and Jim Murphy, February 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With Optimizely One™, our industry-first operating system for marketers, we offer teams flexibility and choice to build their stack their way with our fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable solution. We help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints – all through Optimizely One™, the leading digital experience platform that powers every phase of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow.

Optimizely has nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices and has 700+ partners. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, and Toyota, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners, and are used only for reference purposes.

