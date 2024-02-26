Optimizely Recognized as a Leader for the 5th Year in a Row in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms

News provided by

Optimizely

26 Feb, 2024, 11:15 ET

Optimizely recognized as Leader for a fifth consecutive year

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms. The Gartner recognition places Optimizely in the Leaders' Quadrant for the fifth consecutive year*.

Optimizely was ranked 1st in the B2B Use Case (3.78 out of 5) and 2nd in the B2C Use Case (4.03 out of 5), both for the second consecutive year in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Experience Platforms.

"We are extremely proud of the Gartner recognition of Optimizely as a Leader for digital experiences. With Optimizely One, we're providing a unified, yet composable operating system for marketers," said Alex Atzberger, Optimizely's CEO. "Marketers deserve a go-to platform that gives them control and visibility of the entire content lifecycle – as well as embeds AI and experimentation into each step of the workflow – so they can deliver high-performing personalized digital experiences. This Gartner acknowledgment, once again, inspires us to further improve the marketer experience and help our customers drive growth through an amazing digital experience."

This news coincides with other recent high-profile recognitions since the launch of Optimizely One in October. Late last year, Optimizely was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 2023, and was recognized as the top-ranked solution in the Current Offering category, while also receiving the highest possible scores in the AI/ML, experience front end, practitioner tools, and campaign management criteria.

To learn more about Optimizely's Leader position, download the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms report here

*Episerver (acquired Optimizely and later rebranded to Optimizely) was recognized as a leader in the 2021 and 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, prior to Optimizely's recognition in 2022 and 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer 

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, Irina Guseva, John Field, Mike Lowndes, and Jim Murphy, February 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With Optimizely One, our industry-first operating system for marketers, we offer teams flexibility and choice to build their stack their way with our fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable solution. We help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints – all through Optimizely One, the leading digital experience platform that powers every phase of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow.

Optimizely has nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices and has 700+ partners. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, and Toyota, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners, and are used only for reference purposes.

SOURCE Optimizely

Also from this source

Optimizely Announces Live Integration with Writer

Optimizely Announces Live Integration with Writer

Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, has announced that a new product integration with Writer, the enterprise-focused...
Optimizely Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Enterprise B2B Digital Commerce Applications

Optimizely Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Enterprise B2B Digital Commerce Applications

Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announces it has been positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.