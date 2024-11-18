Optimizely expands partnership with Google Cloud to increase access to Google Gemini models, marketing workflows and data warehouse analytics

The digital experience leader continues to make the lives of marketers better ahead of its largest Opticon event of the year

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced its latest milestone in its multi-year partnership with Google Cloud – Optimizely One , the industry's first marketing operating system, now leverages Google's Gemini models. With this integration, customers now gain access to Google's Gemini models directly within Optimizely's products via Opal, the AI assistant across Optimizely One. This gives teams access to a best-in-class AI solution – a state-of-the-art LLM powering an AI assistant that is enhanced through RAG and trained across multiple solutions – working together to deliver high-quality outputs and accelerate workflow across the entire content lifecycle.

"As more organizations embrace AI solutions, they seek products from trusted vendors with a proven track record of innovation and security," said Aniel Sud, CTO at Optimizely. "We chose to integrate our DXP with Google's Gemini models given its performance and so that our customers can comfortably adopt AI to easily and significantly accelerate efficiency – especially when it comes to creating high-quality content faster."

This news comes on the heels of Optimizely's announcement last month that its industry-leading Content Marketing Platform (CMP) is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easy for customers to purchase and deploy the solution. Optimizely CMP, with thoughtfully-embedded AI, empowers modern marketing teams to collaboratively plan, produce, publish, and manage content and campaigns for improved execution – all in a single workspace.

"We're excited to collaborate with Optimizely to expand the reach of Gemini models within their DXP as more customers rely on Google Cloud's secure, global infrastructure," said James Lee, General Manager of Startups and AI Business at Google. "By leveraging Gemini Models, Optimizely empowers marketers with advanced AI integrations that enhance content quality and streamline workflows throughout the entire content lifecycle."

Additionally, Optimizely recently acquired NetSpring , the data-warehouse native analytics leader. With its pre-built connections to Google Cloud's BigQuery, Optimizely Experimentation customers can now easily combine test data with any data set that sits in BigQuery – maximizing speed, minimizing cost and protecting customer data privacy. For example, retailers can connect their data from the different promotions that they tested to their returns data in order to better analyze an experiment's performance.

Alphabet's own Google Fiber group is leveraging Optimizely to enhance its digital experience.

For more information about all of Optimizely's app integrations, visit https://www.optimizely.com/apps/

