Optimizely Launches Free Feature Flagging Tool to Help Development Teams Build Resiliency Into Their Product Development Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the world's leader in digital experience optimization, today announced Optimizely Rollouts, a free tool that allows product managers and developers to effectively shape their customers' digital experiences and launch products by adopting feature flags. By gradually rolling out features, teams can now target key audiences, update features on the fly and easily roll back poorly performing features ensuring a better product and customer experience.

Today, the customer's digital experience is business-critical, with 59 percent of consumers walking away after several bad experiences. According to new research, 89 percent of business decision makers see digital experimentation as an important part of transforming their customer experience. Optimizely Rollouts gets to the heart of improved digital experience by empowering organizations' teams, including executives, developers and marketers, to take an iterative approach to feature releases, reducing risk and enabling consistent, high-value interactions.

Optimizely Rollouts is a new feature flag solution that gives digital product and development teams more control over release cycles and rapidly accelerates the rate in which they can introduce, segment and deploy new features. In addition, these teams can significantly reduce the risk associated with product rollouts by releasing to smaller subsets of users and instantly removing features without having to re-deploy code.

"We initially focused on serving marketing teams in order to help marketers undergo a transformation from Mad Men to Math Men," said Dan Siroker, co-founder and executive chairman, Optimizely. "Now, a similar transformation is happening in product development. In the past, software companies arrogantly launched new features without any regard for customer validation. Today, the best software companies humbly consider each feature they build as a hypothesis that needs to be tested in the real world in front of customers. That's why we built Optimizely Rollouts. We believe that rolling out features is an essential step on the journey to building a culture of experimentation in product development."

Optimizely Rollouts also features integrations with JIRA, allowing for greater collaboration and insight into product releases.

Optimizely Rollouts, previously in early access, launches for general availability today and features unlimited feature flags, REST API, unlimited collaborators, staged rollouts, a cloud dashboard, unlimited environments, audience targeting and Jira integration, and works with most web, mobile and server-side languages.

