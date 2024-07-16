Optimizely Launches New SaaS CMS Providing Unparalleled Flexibility for Marketers

Visual Builder is Optimizely's latest SaaS innovation designed to equip teams with user-friendly tools to easily design, build and optimize stunning websites and engaging digital experiences

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission to provide flexible and powerful marketing solutions, Optimizely , the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced the launch of its SaaS CMS, featuring the all-new Visual Builder. Building upon Optimizely's years of category leadership, these new products expand the company's user base by offering customers the power to choose between SaaS and PaaS solutions depending on their organizational and business needs.

Visual Builder empowers marketers to easily build personalized experiences with a sleek interface, fully customizable elements, and an interactive preview that are all designed to bolster engagement and conversion. Visual Builder removes all technical barriers to creating dynamic content, and encourages content reuse that drives efficiency and speed.

Backed by a comprehensive suite of CMS capabilities, marketers using Optimizely can spend less time relying on developers and instead focus on unlocking their creativity.

Effortless Design : Drag, drop and customize layouts with ease for seamless brand alignment.

: Drag, drop and customize layouts with ease for seamless brand alignment. Advanced Content Modeling : Easily structure and configure content to drive engaging user journeys and deliver the right message at the right time.

: Easily structure and configure content to drive engaging user journeys and deliver the right message at the right time. Multi-Channel Management: Centralize management of websites, apps and more, all in one place.

Centralize management of websites, apps and more, all in one place. Template Management: Drive content reuse and efficiency with blueprints.

Drive content reuse and efficiency with blueprints. Customizable Workflows: Tailor approval processes to fit team dynamics and project needs.

Tailor approval processes to fit team dynamics and project needs. Automatic upgrades and scaling: Enjoy the latest innovations and get to market faster without the pain or costs of upgrades.

"We wanted to build the best CMS for marketing teams. By simplifying the front-end design and content creation experience, we give marketers the creativity, speed and independence they have desired," said Rupali Jain, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely. "Our CMS is now language-agnostic, allowing developers to get started quickly, whether they prefer a traditional or headless architecture. With painless upgrades and extensive capabilities, our new SaaS CMS and market-leading Visual Builder already stand out in today's increasingly competitive landscape."

Today's announcement also includes expanding the capabilities of Optimizely Graph, a set of APIs that enables digital teams to easily access and repurpose content from multiple sources and deliver it everywhere. The solution now offers faceted and fuzzy search functionalities, improving how users explore and find content within the integrated SaaS CMS platform. With content delivery served at the edge via CDN, Optimizely Graph makes content globally available at blazing fast speeds.

Optimizely not only allows users to build their own digital experience through Visual Builder, but it also provides the flexibility to leverage one of Optimizely's partners like Vercel or Netlify, to assist in the hosting of their frontend experiences. Recently, Optimizely strengthened its partnership with Vercel, the leading Frontend Cloud platform, to provide developers with a comprehensive suite of tools that include advanced deployment capabilities, seamless scaling options and robust performance monitoring.

To learn how your organization can leverage Optimizely for beautiful customer experiences, flexible architecture and better collaboration between developers and marketers, check out www.optimizely.com/products/content-management/.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With Optimizely One™, our industry-first operating system for marketers, we offer teams flexibility and choice to build their stack their way with our fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable solution. We help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints – all through Optimizely One™, the leading digital experience platform that powers every phase of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow.

Optimizely has nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices and has 700+ partners. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, and Toyota, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

