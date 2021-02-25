Optimizely Named a Leader in Agile Content Management Systems by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading provider of digital experience platform solutions, Optimizely (formerly Episerver), announced that it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Agile Content Management Systems (CMSes), Q1 2021.

The platform received the highest possible scores in the content hub, content services, and supporting products criteria. The Forrester report noted Optimizely as "a good fit for midmarket and enterprise clients in retail, financial services, and technology."

"We believe being named a leader in this Wave evaluation validates the hard work behind what we've done for authoring, content modeling, and ease of access from any channel," said Justin Anovick, chief product officer of Optimizely. "These advancements coupled with the solutions we've added through acquisitions have resulted in a stronger than ever digital experience platform."

In its vendor profile, the Forrester report noted that "the combined company offers a range of marketing and e-commerce solutions, including the Content Cloud CMS. The addition of a testing and optimization platform (originally Optimizely) and content personalization platform Idio have greatly boosted the company's ability to take a more agile approach to omnichannel content management."

Paving the way for the delivery and optimization of digital experiences across multi-experience customer journeys for 9,000 organizations, Optimizely's content management, digital commerce, personalization, and analytics capabilities were also recently recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms for the second consecutive year based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Download the Forrester report here and learn more about Optimizely's industry-recognized offerings.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely (Episerver), we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Media Contact

Matt Erickson

Sr. Manager of Global PR & Thought Leadership

+1 952-261-6022

[email protected]

SOURCE Optimizely

Related Links

https://www.optimizely.com

