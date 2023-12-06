Optimizely Named a Leader in Digital Experience Platforms

Recognized by independent research firm as an "ideal solution that balances the prioritizing of the practitioner experience while catering to the needs of a broad swath of businesses"

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 2023. In this evaluation, Optimizely was recognized as the top-ranked solution in the Current Offering category and received the highest possible scores in criteria such as AI/ML, experience front end, practitioner tools, developer tools, and campaign management.

"Today's marketers are looking for simplicity and flexibility in their tools and we believe this rating supports the fact that we have excelled in offering just that," said Alex Atzberger, Optimizely's CEO. "For us, this recognition from Forrester validates that Optimizely One is the most comprehensive set of best in class, and composable tools to address business needs and drive growth."

The Forrester report shared "Optimizely has strength in experience experimentation, AI / ML, and content." Additionally, the report indicated that "Optimizely has strong supporting services and offerings that enable digital businesses to source multiple parts for their composed DXP that work straight out of the gate thanks to a (mutable) architectural opinion."

This news comes during an exciting chapter for Optimizely, which recently introduced Optimizely One, a new operating system purpose-built for marketing practitioners that offers a highly composable architecture and advanced DXP capabilities. Optimizely One unites a wide range of powerful features for marketers, including industry-leading content management, content marketing, commerce, data and personalization tools, and web and feature experimentation functionality.

Previously, Optimizely was also named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms and the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms.

Download the full The Forrester Wave report here to learn more about Optimizely's capabilities.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With Optimizely One, our industry-first operating system for marketers, we offer teams flexibility and choice to build their stack their way with our fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable solution. We help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints – all through Optimizely One, the leading digital experience platform that powers every phase of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow.

Optimizely has nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices and has 700+ partners. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, and Toyota, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

SOURCE Optimizely

