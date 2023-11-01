Optimizely One Transforms Zoom Web Experiences in Partnership with Hero Digital

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP), has announced that Zoom is using Optimizely One to build a robust digital foundation to power the organization's next wave of growth. As laid out on the Opticon mainstage in San Diego, the relationship will continue to be carried out in collaboration with Hero Digital, a transformative customer experience company that has won the Optimizely Partner of the Year for the past two years.

Zoom will leverage Optimizely's expanded stack of tools, now enriched with a single, unified workflow accelerated by AI. As Zoom continues to roll out new capabilities, the company has adopted Optimizely's best-in-class Content Management System (CMS) and Optimizely Content Marketing Platform (CMP) – unlocking new velocity and personalization. Hero Digital will work with Zoom and Optimizely to realize this shared vision by helping with the content migration, implementing new multilingual functionality, and enabling personalization with deeper audience insights.

"Zoom has long been one of our most trusted collaborators," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "We are proud to have grown alongside them as digital innovators and to see our solutions keep pace with the needs of a significant player in our rapidly evolving landscape."

"Optimizely's enhanced capabilities will help us further improve the experience for our growing user base, as well as the internal experience for the dozens of teams that are responsible for content across our digital ecosystem," said Alex London, Head of Digital at Zoom. "Having one integrated platform has proven to provide significant value."

"When working with an industry-leading company like Zoom, there are enormous opportunities to solve complex problems and create exceptional customer experiences.," said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "It's great to be able to collaborate with Zoom and Optimizely to bring the vision for the next phase of their digital journey to life."

To watch Zoom and Hero Digital's mainstage keynote, sign up for Opticon Online. All content is now streaming - https://www.optimizely.com/opticon-online/

About Optimizely 
At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With Optimizely One, our industry-first operating system for marketers, we offer teams flexibility and choice to build their stack their way with our fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable solution. We help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints – all through Optimizely One, the leading digital experience platform that powers every phase of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow.

Optimizely has nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices and has 700+ partners. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, Toyota and Vodafone, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

About Hero Digital
Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital creates new business growth by transforming the complete digital customer experience, enabling people and brands to prosper. Hero Digital's blended teams help companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Zoom, Nagase, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional drive business growth across the customer journey.

