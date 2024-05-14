Optimizely Reaches $400M ARR Milestone as Demand for Marketing Operation System Surges

By extending its market-leading CMS with best-in-class testing, personalization and AI-accelerated workflows, Optimizely quadrupled its revenue in four years

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely , the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced today that it has surpassed $400 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) after experiencing four consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. Originally known as Episerver, a leading CMS platform company that launched in 1994, Optimizely's composable solutions are trusted by thousands of companies globally, all with the mission of making marketers' lives better.

In 2018, following its acquisition by global software investor Insight Partners, Optimizely (then Episerver) embarked on a strategic journey to acquire category leading companies and align its product offerings with the evolving requirements of modern digital teams. To complement its industry-leading CMS and better address marketers' needs, the company integrated solutions for content marketing (Welcome), experimentation (Optimizely), and commerce (Insite Software) solutions over the past three years. These efforts ultimately resulted in a landmark achievement – the launch of Optimizely One in late 2023.

As the industry's first operating system for marketers, Optimizely One offers a unified workflow – accelerated by AI – to simplify the process of creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing content seamlessly within a single platform. This breakthrough offering has led to a 21% year-over-year growth in multiproduct ARR. And a remarkable 52% of Optimizely's ARR is attributed to multi-product customers, as brands consolidate tech stacks into one unified suite to improve total cost of ownership and reduce martech complexity.

"Reaching $400 million in annual recurring revenue is a remarkable accomplishment that proves we are successful in our mission to make marketers' lives better," said Alex Atzberger, CEO at Optimizely. "We are immensely grateful to our employees and partners, who have worked tirelessly to deliver the world's first operating system for marketers. Optimizely has always been at the forefront of delivering exceptional digital experiences – starting with our CMS thirty years ago – and we are excited to continue leading the industry for the next thirty years and beyond."

Over 10,000 businesses deliver exceptional digital experiences with Optimizely and their increased reliance on the platform further cements its immeasurable value to marketers:

Over 70k experiments have been completed in the last 12 months (an 18.5% YoY increase), resulting in 390B test impressions. Customers have also seen a 24.6% increase in experiment ideas being submitted, signaling the rise of collaborative test and learn cultures.

experiments have been completed in the last 12 months (an 18.5% YoY increase), resulting in test impressions. Customers have also seen a 24.6% increase in experiment ideas being submitted, signaling the rise of collaborative test and learn cultures. Nearly 150 customers have gone live on Optimizely CMS since the beginning of 2023 – an over 20% increase YoY.

Over the last year, customer's usage of the CMP platform has nearly doubled with 890k tasks and activities completed, proving marketers' need for a platform that supports the entire content and campaign lifecycle.

tasks and activities completed, proving marketers' need for a platform that supports the entire content and campaign lifecycle. Utilizing Optimizely's market-leading commerce solutions – which is available in both SaaS and PaaS – Optimizely's B2B and B2C customers completed over 50M transactions last year.

This ARR milestone coincides with a number of analyst recognitions since the launch of Optimizely One. Last week, Optimizely was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions for B2B, Q2 2024 . Additionally, Optimizely was recently named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms, for the seventh consecutive year* , positioned highest for its "Ability to Execute" capabilities. Earlier this year, Optimizely was also named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms for the fifth consecutive year**.

Recognized as a Leader in 9 different analyst reports across each of its content, experimentation and commerce offerings, Optimizely now works with more than 40% of Top 100 Interbrand companies. Optimizely is truly the operating system for marketing and the go-to choice for companies like Zoom, Shell, and American Express to drive digital transformation and business growth.

"With three decades of experience investing in high-growth SaaS companies, Insight Partners knows what success and healthy growth metrics look like in software. Optimizely's growth trajectory has been extremely impressive and reflects their enduring commitment to innovation and customer empowerment," said Adam Berger, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Not only is achieving this ARR milestone a difficult feat, but the company also has all of the components needed to sustain its strong market position. We're proud to remain a core part of Optimizely's journey and are excited to see them achieve new milestones along the way."

*Welcome (acquired by Optimizely and later rebranded to Optimizely CMP) was named in the 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms.

**Episerver (acquired Optimizely in 2020 and later rebranded to Optimizely in 2021) was named in the 2021 and 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With Optimizely One, our industry-first operating system for marketers, we offer teams flexibility and choice to build their stack their way with our fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable solution. We help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints – all through Optimizely One, the leading digital experience platform that powers every phase of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow.

Optimizely has nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices and has 700+ partners. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, and Toyota, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

