Optimizely Recognized as a Leader for the 9th Year in a Row in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms

Optimizely recognized as a Leader for the ninth consecutive year as the CMP category shifts from AI assistance to AI execution

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms. Gartner recognized Optimizely as a Leader for the ninth consecutive year*.

The recognition marks nearly a decade of consistent placement as a Leader in the category, during a period of significant change in how enterprises plan, produce, and distribute content at scale.

Optimizely recognized as a Leader for the ninth consecutive year as the CMP category shifts from AI assistance to AI execution

"We believe nine years of recognition from Gartner reflects what our customers already know: consistency in this category is earned, not assumed," said Shafqat Islam, President of Optimizely. "With Optimizely Opal, we're turning AI into an active operator by embedding agents directly into CMP workflows to plan, create, and orchestrate content with speed, governance, and measurable impact. Our vision for 'Autonomous Ops' is about removing friction from the entire content lifecycle so marketing and digital teams can focus on what matters most: being creative and delivering results."

Optimizely's Content Marketing Platform, powered by its AI orchestration platform, Optimizely Opal, unifies content planning, creation, and execution within a single system. Built for large, global enterprises across industries including banking, healthcare, and technology, Optimizely Opal agents work natively inside CMP workflows, handling tasks such as drafting and localization, chaining together multi-step workflows, and maintaining enterprise governance and brand consistency.

"The pressure on marketing teams is real with more channels, more markets, faster timelines, and higher standards," said Rupali Jain, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely. "Our CMP gives teams the structure to operate at scale and Optimizely Opal gives them the speed. Together, they change the role of AI from something marketers consult to something that carries out the work inside the system itself, with governance and brand safety built in from the start. "

This recognition adds to a strong run of recent analyst acknowledgments for Optimizely. Since November, the company has also been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines and a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 2025.

Access the full 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms report here to learn more about Optimizely's CMP capabilities among recognized vendors.

*Welcome (which was acquired by Optimizely in 2021 and later rebranded to Optimizely CMP) was named a Leader in the 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms, prior to Optimizely's recognition in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms, Jeff Cohen, Rene Cizio, Jess Walker, 9 April 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Penny Gillespie, Jason Daigler, Michael Ro, Ross Cosner, 3 February 2026.

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About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, powered by Optimizely Opal, the world's first AI orchestration platform for marketing and digital teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce, personalization, and analytics—powering the entire marketing lifecycle through a single agentic workflow designed to support and scale work across marketers' most critical tasks. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like Salesforce, Zoom, New Era and Mazda deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

SOURCE Optimizely