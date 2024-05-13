Optimizely Recognized as a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms

Optimizely recognized for the seventh consecutive year, positioned highest for 'Ability to Execute' in latest research

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely , the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms. Gartner places Optimizely in the Leaders Quadrant for the seventh consecutive year*.

"For far too long, marketers have largely been without the best-in-class tools needed to create engaging content and campaigns. Our CMP addresses these needs by seamlessly connecting every stage of the content supply chain to unify marketing efforts. I'm proud that we created this category and are continually recognized as a Leader," said Shafqat Islam, CMO at Optimizely. "At Optimizely, our mission is to make marketers' lives easier. This recognition, we believe, validates that our mission is resonating with the market. With everything from AI-driven content optimization to flexible workflows, our CMP is a key component of Optimizely One – allowing our customers to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive digital landscape."

Today's announcement underscores a period of remarkable growth for Optimizely. As digital teams increasingly prioritize centralized marketing solutions, Optimizely's commitment to innovation across its Optimizely One platform has catapulted it to the forefront of the industry.

This strategic focus on continuous innovation aligns closely with the vision set forth by Optimizely Chief Product Officer, Rupali Jain, who joined the company last year. Jain's leadership has been instrumental in ensuring that Optimizely's content offerings evolve to meet the dynamic needs of marketing teams globally.

"I feel fortunate to be part of a team that doesn't innovate merely for innovation's sake; for example, every AI capability we add is driven by a genuine desire to address our customers' real-world challenges," said Jain. "By focusing on making collaboration seamless across the marketing lifecycle and fulfilling the promise of atomic content, our advancements in CMP drive immense value for our customers."

Optimizely's CMP advancements represent a fundamental shift in content marketing, as demand grows for seamlessly blended, embedded AI capabilities and a highly adaptable UX. Through its recent innovations, Optimizely is redefining how businesses engage with their audiences by enabling centralized content planning, creation, optimization, and delivery workflows within a single, user-friendly hub.

To learn more about Optimizely's position as a Leader, access the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms report here.

*Welcome (acquired by Optimizely and later rebranded to Optimizely CMP) was named in the 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With Optimizely One™, our industry-first operating system for marketers, we offer teams flexibility and choice to build their stack their way with our fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable solution. We help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints – all through Optimizely One™, the leading digital experience platform that powers every phase of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow.

Optimizely has nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices and has 700+ partners. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, and Toyota, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

