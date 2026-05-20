Nearly 1,700 customers have built 4,000+ AI agents and run more than 172,000 executions across marketing workflows

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today shared new data on how marketing and digital teams are adopting AI agent orchestration across their day-to-day operations.

Optimizely Reports 42% Quarter-Over-Quarter ARR Growth for Its AI Agent Orchestration Platform

Nearly 1,700 companies now using Optimizely Opal across the marketing lifecycle have built more than 4,000 custom AI agents on the platform and run them over 172,000 times across experimentation, campaign execution, content production and reporting. More than 97% of that activity is driven by agents customers built themselves, and 32% involves agents completing multi-step tasks – a sign that teams are using AI to carry work through to completion, not just to accelerate individual steps.

What the data shows is a clear change in how teams are using AI. Instead of applying it to individual tasks, marketers are building agents that take on repeatable work across their tools, data and workflows – allowing teams to execute more consistently, reduce manual effort and keep pace with increasing demand across campaigns, content and experimentation.

"The marketers we talk to aren't asking whether AI belongs in their workflow anymore. They're asking how to scale it," said Shafqat Islam, President at Optimizely. "The data we're sharing today reflects that shift. Customers building agents that run repeatedly across campaigns, content and experimentation, and seeing measurable gains across the department, not just individually, as a result."

Adoption of Optimizely Opal is accelerating alongside usage. The Optimizely Opal weekly user base has doubled over the past year, with increasing traction among enterprise organizations. The business is also seeing strong commercial momentum, with Optimizely Opal ARR growing 42% quarter over quarter as customers expand how they use the platform.

From faster outputs to finished work

Early adoption of AI in marketing focused on generating ideas and speeding up individual tasks. Optimizely data shows that teams are increasingly using AI to carry work through to completion, not just to accelerate the first step.

In experimentation, the share of tests that are carried through to completion has increased significantly over the past year, with concluded experiments up 38.0%. This shows that teams are not only generating more ideas, but also executing and learning from them at a much higher rate. At the same time, experiment win rates have improved to 26.4%, and concluded personalization campaigns have accelerated to 42.4%, showing stronger performance alongside higher output.

A similar pattern is emerging across content and campaign execution. When Optimizely's Content Marketing Platform (CMP) is paired with Optimizely Opal, campaign production increases by 85%, reflecting how AI is helping teams move faster from planning to production.

In Digital Asset Management, customers already reuse assets extensively, but Optimizely Opal is helping teams get more value from existing content. By improving how assets are discovered, adapted and reused, Optimizely Opal drives an additional 57% increase in reuse, reducing the need to create net-new content for every campaign.

"Adoption across our teams happened faster than we expected because the value was clear right away," said Mark Fagiano, Associate Vice President, eCommerce at Road Scholar. "Using Optimizely Opal, we've moved beyond generating ideas to actually getting work done through agents built into our workflows. That's where the impact shows up. We're saving hours, and in some cases weeks, across the team."

Across industries, organizations are applying these capabilities to real workflows. A real estate company now runs experimentation across more than 200 websites with a single marketer, reducing variation development from days to 30 minutes. A global hospitality brand has generated more than €4 million in proven revenue through experimentation supported by Optimizely Opal. A distributed content team has reduced brief creation from hours or days to near-instant, allowing them to keep pace with demand across multiple business units.

Expanding Optimizely's AI capabilities and ecosystem

Optimizely continues to expand its AI capabilities as adoption grows. The platform now includes more than 40 purpose-built agents, with new functionality shipping on a near-weekly cadence.

Recent additions include the GEO Auditor Agent and GEO Schema Optimization Agent, which help teams adapt content for AI-driven search and discovery; the Variation Development Agent, which accelerates the creation of experiment variations; and the GA4 Traffic Report Agent, which translates analytics data into usable performance insights.

Optimizely also integrates with systems marketers already rely on, including Salesforce, Google Analytics, Figma and Atlassian, allowing agents to operate across existing tools and data sources.

To support teams building these capabilities, Optimizely developed Opal University, a hands-on certification program designed to help marketers become AI-native. To date, more than 1,800 companies have joined, with 445 certifications completed. Participants have collectively built more than 1,499 agents and saved over 4,000 hours of work.

As AI becomes more embedded in day-to-day work, the opportunity for marketers is not just to move faster, but to focus on higher-value work. By taking on not only repetitive tasks but also operational workflows, AI allows teams to spend more time on strategy, creativity and decision-making—the areas where human input has the greatest impact.

To learn more about Optimizely's agent platform, visit https://www.optimizely.com/ai/. To learn more about Opal University, visit https://www.optimizely.com/ai-marketing-certificate/.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, powered by Optimizely Opal, the world's first AI orchestration platform for marketing and digital teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce, personalization, and analytics—powering the entire marketing lifecycle through a single agentic workflow designed to support and scale work across marketers' most critical tasks. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like Salesforce, Zoom, New Era and Mazda deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

SOURCE Optimizely