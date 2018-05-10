Optimove Expands Email Capabilities with Acquisition of the DynamicMail Business from PowerInbox

"The first real digital marketing tool, email is still one of the most effective platforms in relationship marketing. That said, there is a huge opportunity to bring the type of personalization and interaction available in other channels to the inbox," said Pini Yakuel, CEO and Co-Founder of Optimove. "The acquisition of DynamicMail strengthens Optimove's existing email capabilities and provides advanced email solutions for smart marketing teams."

PowerInbox developed DynamicMail to automatically transform static email HTMLs into dynamic, interactive content so recipients get content that is updated for relevancy in real-time upon open. These capabilities will enhance Optimove's existing email product, Optimail. Current and new users of Optimove will have access to these features.

"Emotional intelligence is a key element in relationship marketing today, and PowerInbox's dynamic email technology offers great value to 300+ brands who use Optimove to communicate more effectively with their customers, and provide outstanding customer experiences," said Yakuel.

The acquired dynamic email innovations include real-time database reach and personalized optimization. These capabilities allow marketers to ensure that their emails refer only to products and services that are most relevant at the moment the recipient opens an email. For example, the technology excludes products from view that are not currently in stock, or put forth product recommendations specific to weather conditions at the reader's current location. PowerInbox's email components also enable additional highly engaging content, such as video, countdown timers, store locators and carousels.

"We see this as an amazing opportunity to join a great company, with a similar background," said Shefa Weinstein, General Manager of DynamicMail, who will join Optimove's roster along with approximately 10 employees. "It's the perfect match, and I look forward to combining our product with Optimove's impressive capabilities."

Optimove's acquisition of DynamicMail follows the company's introduction of Optimove 6.0 in late 2017, and underscores the company's commitment to offering smart marketers everything they need to take a scientific approach to relationship marketing.

"By acquiring DynamicMail, Optimove provides a unique complement of solutions in email products and features, as well as greater service. It is additional acceleration in an already existing momentum of the company's growth," said Yakuel.

About Optimove

Optimove is the Science-first Relationship Marketing Hub, used by over 300 customer-centric businesses to drive measurable growth by scaling customer engagement. Optimove combines the art of marketing with the science of data to autonomously generate actionable insight, empowering marketers to deliver highly-effective personalized customer marketing campaigns across multiple channels. The company's unique technology suite helps marketers maximize customer spend, engagement, retention and lifetime value. Optimove is used by leading brands of all sizes, including 1-800-Flowers, Stitch Fix, Glossier, Family Dollar, Deezer, Adore Me, eBags, Go Compare, and many others. With over 180 employees in New York, London and Tel Aviv, the company's revenue has grown 60% during the past year. More information is available at www.optimove.com.

