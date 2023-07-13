Optimum Energy Announces Promotion of Jason Whittier to Vice President of Product Development

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Energy ("Optimum" or the "Company"), a leader in HVAC and chiller plant optimization, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Whittier from Senior Director of Product Development to Vice President of Product Development. In his new role, Whittier will continue to be responsible for leading the company's development efforts and overseeing the product roadmap.

Whittier has been with the company since 2021, and in that time has been instrumental in the development of the company's flagship product, OptiCx®. Under his leadership, the development team has released a suite of software-based solutions and continues to innovate the key offerings Optimum Energy is known around the world for.

"Since joining Optimum, Jason has expanded our Fault Detection and Diagnostics offering and expanded our application of Machine Learning and AI to HVAC systems," said Larry Stapelton, CEO. "This promotion is much deserved."

Whittier added, "I am excited to take on this new role and to continue working with the talented team at Optimum Energy. We have a lot of exciting projects in the works, and I look forward to leading our development efforts and bringing new products to market."

Whittier's depth of experience in the areas of software development, building automation and analytics, combined with his understanding of integration and systems, enables him to lead the Optimum development team in delivering solutions that create value for their customers. Whittier holds degrees in Mathematics and Computer Science from Strayer University, and a Master's of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.

