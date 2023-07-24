Sarah Greenewald Promoted to Chief Financial Officer at Optimum Energy

SEATTLE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Energy ("Optimum" or the "Company"), a leader in HVAC optimization, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sarah Greenewald from Vice President of Finance and Operations to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In her new role, Sarah will be responsible for the financial management and strategic planning of the company, remaining a leader in driving Optimum's continued growth and success.

Sarah Greenewald has been an instrumental part of Optimum since joining the organization over ten years ago. Her exceptional leadership skills, extensive financial expertise, and unwavering dedication have consistently contributed to the company's achievements and financial stability.

As the Vice President of Finance and Operations, Sarah successfully oversaw numerous critical financial and operational functions, including financial planning and analysis, investor relations and fundraising, M&A, and human resources. She enhanced Optimum's financial systems and processes, developed cost management and pricing strategies, and ensured compliance with regulatory requirements. Sarah's meticulous attention to detail and analytical acumen have consistently delivered accurate financial insights that have guided key business decisions.

"Sarah's promotion to CFO is a reflection of her last ten-plus years at OE," said Larry Stapleton, CEO. "Her vision and commitment to excellence has been instrumental to the success we've experienced. There is no one better to lead our finance team. We are confident that under Sarah's guidance, we will continue to strengthen our position in the market and drive sustainable growth."

As CFO, Sarah Greenewald will continue the responsibilities she held as Vice President of Finance and Operations, but will assume a broader strategic role, working closely with the executive team to drive financial planning, identify opportunities for expansion, and optimize internal resources. She will spearhead initiatives to improve financial performance, maximize shareholder value, and support the long-term goals of the business.

When asked about the promotion to CFO, Greenewald answered, "Growing the company to the heights we've reached in the last ten years is something I am incredibly proud of. With Bernhard Capital Partners behind us, we can accelerate this growth even further, allowing us to help more businesses with their energy and sustainability goals."

Sarah holds a degree in finance, and her career has been marked by a series of notable achievements and milestones including helping Optimum grow its revenue base across four continents. Her promotion to Chief Financial Officer is a well-deserved recognition of her outstanding abilities and dedication to Optimum Energy's success.

About Optimum Energy

Since 2005, Optimum Energy's patented software and engineering expertise has helped customers reduce energy use in heating and cooling systems, the largest consumer of energy in buildings, by up to 50%. Our solutions combine technologically advanced HVAC optimization software with powerful cloud-based data analytics and world-class engineering support. It's a proven, measurable approach that verifiably reduces energy and water usage, while also resulting in significantly improved operations. From dramatic energy reductions to improved business continuity, from better asset management capabilities to powerful tools and engineering support that augment your existing facilities staff capabilities, Optimum Energy has the complete solution for maximizing your HVAC system's operational efficiency.

