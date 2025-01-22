Optimum Nutrition Teams Up with Professional Basketball Player Cameron Brink, Actress Ryan Destiny to Celebrate Women Athletes and the Work That Makes Them #PrettyDAMNGood

"Women athletes work extraordinarily hard to reach their goals, yet their achievements and milestones are too often overlooked or dismissed as 'pretty good,'" said Christiane Brocky, General Manager at Optimum Nutrition. "We are proud to celebrate and support women in sport and fitness by spotlighting female athleticism and providing nutrition products that help elevate performance."

The campaign kicks off with a video featuring Cameron Brink and narrated by her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, a star athlete in her own right who topped 1,000 points scored as a college basketball player. Michelle takes viewers through Cameron's journey—from blocking her dad's shot as a kid to being drafted second overall in the WNBA. With home videos documenting her growth, Michelle reflects on how her daughter's accomplishments have often been labeled as "pretty good," and concludes with a call to action: it's time the world recognizes what Cameron truly is—"Pretty Damn Good."

"Hearing my mom's voice narrate my journey is incredibly personal. It reminds me to take pride in what I've accomplished," said Cameron Brink. "I want to help others do the same because women should receive the recognition they deserve. Being 'Pretty Damn Good' isn't just about talent. It's about owning your progress and celebrating it."

Tag Who Inspires You with #PrettyDAMNGood

More than 10 star athletes and celebrities will join the Brinks to share stories on the unseen hard work behind their success and how they use Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein to support their progress. Soccer champion Ali Krieger, gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez and actress and musician Ryan Destiny share their experiences of being overlooked and how they made those limits disappear on Instagram (@OptimumNutrition) and TikTok (@OptimumNutrition_US). Starting January 22, fans are invited to join the conversation by recognizing other pretty damn good athletes with #PrettyDAMNGood on Instagram (@OptimumNutrition) and TikTok (@OptimumNutrition_US).

"I'm always pushing myself outside my comfort zone, looking for roles and opportunities that people won't expect. Mentally and physically transforming into a champion was a personal journey, but I fully embraced the fight that every female athlete endures to be recognized, celebrated, seen," said actress and musician Ryan Destiny. "People may underestimate female athletes' strength so I want to show the world the story behind the fight for female athletes and what it means to not just be pretty good – but to be pretty damn good."

Optimum Nutrition Supports Progress

Optimum Nutrition will also help support progress in women's sports through a $25,000 donation to VOICEINSPORT Foundation, a nonprofit organization on a mission to advocate for women in sport through sport science research, education and advocacy.

"At VOICEINSPORT, we put the VOICE of women of all ages in sport at the center of everything we do," said Stef Strack, Founder and CEO of VOICEINSPORT Foundation. "Optimum Nutrition supports us in this mission, helping us continue to break barriers and champion women athletes. When we break down walls and inspire women athletes to stay in sport, we help create the next generation of strong women in sports and beyond."

Optimum Nutrition recognizes the critical role nutrition plays in harnessing athletic potential. As the world's No. 1 selling whey protein powder,1 Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein unlocks more for each workout with 24 grams of high-quality protein per scoop to support muscle health and recovery. The trusted choice for 35 years, Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey offers unmatched consistency designed for easy mixing to ensure women at all fitness levels reach their goals.

"I'm always pushing myself to be not just my best, but the best. And that also means I hold a high standard for what I put in my body to support my goals," says Brink. "I trust Gold Standard 100% Whey to get the protein my body needs so my muscles can recover quickly post-game or work out. I've always loved how easily the products fit into my demanding lifestyle and now feel further bonded to the brand's commitment to championing women in sports."

To learn more about the Pretty Damn Good campaign and hear more stories from female athletes – including Pro Football Player Lois Cook, former professional Cheerleader Kate Osman, International Flag Football champ Miriah Lopez and World Champion Wellness Competitor Maria Birova – visit OptimumNutrition.com. Follow the conversation at @OptimumNutrition on Instagram and TikTok .

About Optimum Nutrition®

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition® is a leading global sports nutrition brand producing a wide variety of delicious, high-quality nutritional food supplements and beverages to support an active and healthy lifestyle, including protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy + hydration products, ready-to-eat bars, multivitamins and more. For over 35 years, Optimum Nutrition has set the standard for trusted products and proudly produces Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey™, which is universally recognized as the world's No. 1 selling1 whey protein powder. Optimum Nutrition products are sold in 90 plus countries around the world and can be found in specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, and most online retailers. For more information, visit OptimumNutrition.com and follow the brand on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is part of Glanbia plc, a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world's #1 sports nutrition company, GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN's leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® SlimFast® and BSN®, among others. Visit Glanbia.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

About VOICEINSPORT Foundation

VOICEINSPORT Foundation is a global 501c3 Non-Profit Organization on a mission to close the gap for girls and women in sport through innovative sport science research, educational content and an advocacy program for high school and college women athletes called the VIS Advocate Program. Founded in 2019 by Executive and Advocate Stef Strack. For more information please visit www.voiceinsportfoundation.org and check us out on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

1Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2023 edition, Sports Protein Powder category, % retail value share, 2022 data.

2Source: Wasserman, 2023, https://www.teamwass.com/news/new-study-womens-sports-comprise-15-of-sports-media-coverage/

3Source: e Coach Sports, 2022-2023 season, Research | WeCOACH, only 4 out of 10 NCAA women's teams are coached by women via the 2022-23 NCAA Demographics Database

