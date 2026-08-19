Optimus Capital Advisors Joins WPWealth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective September 1, 2026, WPWealth welcomes Optimus Capital Advisors to the firm.

Optimus Capital Advisors is a wealth management and financial planning firm based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex that serves individuals, families, and businesses across the United States. The firm provides investment management, retirement planning, education funding strategies, and broader financial planning services tailored to clients' goals and circumstances.

The team consists of financial advisors and investment professionals who work with clients to develop personalized financial strategies and long-term wealth management plans. The firm emphasizes a client-focused approach, with an emphasis on transparency, communication, and ongoing financial guidance.

"Joining WPWealth represents an exciting next chapter for Optimus Capital Advisors," stated John Gesek, Optimus Capital Advisors Founder and Senior Financial Advisor. "By combining our strengths, we are creating new opportunities for our clients and our team while preserving the values that have guided our firm from the beginning. We are excited to be part of an organization that is investing in growth, innovation, and the future of independent wealth management."

WPWealth and Optimus Capital Advisors' depth of experience in wealth management together will enhance their abilities to elevate client service and facilitate growth.

"We are pleased to welcome the Optimus Capital Advisors team to WPWealth," stated WPWealth Partner, Bryan McClune. "They have strategically built a strong reputation for client service, thoughtful financial guidance, and deep relationships within the communities they serve. This partnership strengthens our presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and brings together talented professionals who share our vision for growth."

About WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WPWealth is comprised of a team of certified financial professionals whose mission is to offer comprehensive, unbiased advice to clients, knowing all working aspects of their financial situation. For more information on WPWealth, please visit www.wpwealth.com.

SOURCE Whitley Penn