Whitley Penn Strengthens Leadership with Strategic New Partners and Senior Talent

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitley Penn's continued commitment to hiring the Best of the Best is evident through the addition of the following strategic hires:

Bryce Johnson, Tax Partner, Plano

Bryce Johnson is a seasoned tax and advisory professional serving operating businesses and their owners across diverse industries, including private equity, real estate, upstream oil and gas, oilfield services, manufacturing and distribution, hospitality and entertainment, and professional services.

He specializes in delivering comprehensive tax planning and consulting services, tax compliance, and accounting for income taxes for both corporate and flow-through entities, as well as their owners. Johnson has extensive experience advising private equity-backed entities on federal and state tax strategies, including structuring, planning, and compliance. His background includes significant work with pass-through entities and guiding clients through complex buy-side and sell-side transactions. Known for his ability to navigate intricate tax matters, Johnson excels in developing strategies that align with business objectives while ensuring compliance and optimizing tax outcomes.

He holds a Master of Taxation from The University of Tulsa and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from The University of Arkansas. Additionally, Johnson is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Texas.

Bryan McClune, WPWealth Partner, Austin

Bryan McClune has more than 20 years of experience in investment management and advisory consulting. Throughout his career, he has specialized in helping financial advisors and their clients build disciplined, evidence-based investment strategies that align with long-term goals. McClune is passionate about partnering with clients to simplify complex financial decisions, optimize portfolio construction, and create strategies that foster confidence and clarity.

He has led teams responsible for billions in assets under management and has worked closely with advisory firms to enhance their client experience, improve communication, and implement best practices for sustainable growth. McClune's experience spans asset allocation, risk management, and practice development, making him a trusted resource for clients seeking both technical insight and practical solutions.

A Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA), McClune earned his Master of Finance from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland and his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the United States Naval Academy. His leadership foundation was built during his service as a Marine Corps officer, where he learned the value of discipline, integrity, and teamwork, principles he applies every day in his work with clients.

Bill Glatch, Head of Business Development, Dallas

With more than 30 years of experience spanning accounting, finance, internal audit, technology, and consulting, Bill Glatch joins Whitley Penn to lead its business development function. A seasoned business development professional, Glatch specializes in translating complex business challenges into actionable solutions.

Throughout his nearly two-decade tenure at Tatum, Glatch was a perennial top performer and 8-time President's Club winner. He was instrumental in delivering executive leadership and strategic initiatives to a diverse portfolio of clients, ranging from Fortune 100 companies to private-equity-backed mid-market firms.

A Baylor University alumnus, Glatch is known as a "client advocate first," focused on building loyal, solution-oriented partnerships that drive long-term growth.

"These strategic hires represent an important investment in our future," stated Whitley Penn Chief Executive Officer, Nathen McEown. "Each leader brings the experience, perspective, and innovative drive that will help us advance our long‑term vision and deliver even greater value to our clients. Strengthening our team at this moment positions us to meet growing demand, accelerate key initiatives, and continue raising the bar for excellence across the firm."

Whitley Penn's continued commitment to purposeful growth is further demonstrated by its recent strategic hires, arriving on the heels of the firm's announcement regarding the acquisition of Dallas‑based tax firm Toombs, Hall, & Foster, L.L.P. While independent of the Toombs, Hall & Foster, L.L.P. transaction, these additions underscore the firm's focus on expanding leadership capabilities and strengthening its position in key markets.

