Whitley Penn Strengthens Leadership with Valuation Partner

DALLAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitley Penn's continued commitment to hiring the Best of the Best is evident through the addition of Valuation Partner, J. Kyle Turner.

J. Kyle Turner

Turner, CFA, ASA, has more than 20 years of experience advising public and privately held companies on financial reporting, tax, transaction, and strategic valuation matters. He works with clients ranging from middle-market businesses to multinational enterprises across a broad range of industries, with particular depth in technology and tech-enabled businesses. He is often engaged in complex or time-sensitive situations where clear judgment and defensible conclusions are critical.

Turner specializes in business valuation, with a focus on transaction-related analyses and financial reporting matters. He has extensive experience leading engagements involving purchase price allocations (ASC 805), goodwill and long-lived asset impairments (ASC 350/360), stock-based compensation (ASC 718), and fair value measurements (ASC 820). He also advises clients on valuation issues in M&A transactions, tax planning, and shareholder matters, including transaction opinions and estate and gift tax planning.

Turner earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

"We are excited to welcome Kyle to the firm," said Irfan Dossani, Partner‑in‑Charge of Advisory. "Kyle is a strategic addition to our Valuation practice and reflects our continued investment in expanding and strengthening our advisory capabilities. His leadership, judgment, and client‑first mindset will enhance how we serve our clients and support the long‑term growth of our Valuation service line."

About Whitley Penn, LLP

For more than 40 years, Whitley Penn tax, audit, and advisory professionals have been dedicated to the success of our clients. Our mission is to provide transformative solutions that deliver valuable results and develop strong relationships. With an established presence in the Southwest and as an independent member of HLB International, we are strategically positioned to help you grow both locally and globally. At Whitley Penn, your future is our focus. www.whitleypenn.com.

SOURCE Whitley Penn