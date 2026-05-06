Option Care Health Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Option Care Health (OPCH)

Option Care Health reiterated net revenue guidance of $5.8B-$6B on February 24, 2026. The Company slashed that range just 65 days later -- and the stock fell more than 25% at market open.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who held Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) stock lost approximately 26.4% of their investment after the Company reported Q1 2026 results and cut FY 2026 guidance. Those who purchased OPCH shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 24, 2026, CFO Meenal Sethna told investors on the Q4 2025 earnings call: "we are reaffirming the guidance we announced in January. We expect full year 2026 revenue of $5.8 billion to $6 billion, which reflects 4% growth at the midpoint." Management reiterated multiple times throughout the call that they "feel very good about" their guidance and remain confident in achieving it.

On April 30, 2026, the Company reported Q1 results and revised FY 2026 revenue guidance downward to $5.675 billion to $5.775 billion -- a reduction of up to 3.75% from the figure presented 65 days earlier. CFO Sethna noted the new guidance "represents just 1% growth versus prior year at the midpoint" and blamed the reduction on an extra 200 basis points above their previous estimation for "lower CID patient retention and therapy mix." OPCH shares opened down approximately 26.4% on April 30, 2026, the day the revised guidance was announced.

Investors who lost money on Option Care Health stock are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky to discuss their legal rights. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OPCH Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OPCH investigation?A: Investors who purchased OPCH stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Option Care Health made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 financial outlook, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance reaffirmed on February 24, 2026. When the Company revised that guidance sharply downward on April 30, 2026, the stock price declined more than 25% at open.

Q: How much did OPCH stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 26.4% when the market opened on April 30, 2026 and reached a 30% decline by midday.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my OPCH shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OPCH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP