Photronics (PLAB) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Photronics reported Q2 fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 per diluted share -- below the low end of its own $0.49-$0.55 guidance -- and the stock lost approximately 30% in a single session.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who held Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) stock lost approximately 30% of their investment today after the Company reported fiscal Q2 2026 earnings that fell short of both its own guidance and Wall Street consensus estimates. PLAB shares had closed at approximately $53.5 before today's decline. Investors who suffered a loss on their Photronics investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 27, 2026, CFO Eric Rivera guided fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS to a range of $0.49 to $0.55 per share and projected operating margin between 22% and 24%. When the Company reported results on May 28, 2026, non-GAAP diluted EPS came in at only $0.42 -- missing the low end of the guided range. Revenue of $209.9 million also fell below expectations. The stock dropped approximately 30% on the disclosure.

The magnitude of the single-session decline reflects the gap between what investors were told to expect and what the Company delivered. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Photronics may have made materially misleading statements regarding its fiscal Q2 outlook.

If you purchased Photronics shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and litigation. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLAB Investigation

Q: How much did PLAB stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 30% on May 28, 2026, after the Company reported fiscal Q2 earnings below its own guidance range. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Photronics made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal Q2 2026 financial outlook, including non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $0.49 to $0.55 per share and operating margin guidance of 22% to 24%. When actual results were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PLAB investigation?A: Investors who purchased PLAB stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PLAB investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PLAB shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PLAB and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP