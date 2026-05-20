Option Care Health (OPCH) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Option Care Health shares lose more than 25% on April 30, 2026, after Q1 2026 revenue falls short of Wall Street expectations and the Company cuts full-year guidance.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors who held Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) shares saw the stock drop 25%-30% after the Company reported Q1 2026 revenue that missed consensus estimates and slashed its FY 2026 revenue outlook from $5.8 billion-$6.0 billion down to $5.675 billion-$5.775 billion. Shareholders who lost money on OPCH are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The Q1 2026 earnings report revealed a revenue shortfall against analyst expectations. The Company simultaneously reduced its FY 2026 revenue guidance by up to 3.75% -- a cut of as much as $225 million from the top end of its prior range. The revised outlook of $5.675 billion-$5.775 billion represented a sharp departure from the $5.8 billion-$6.0 billion range that CEO John Rademacher and CFO Meenal Sethna had reaffirmed just 65 days earlier on the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 24, 2026.

The Company cited increased headwinds from the Stelara biosimilar conversion as a contributing factor. On February 24, 2026, CFO Sethna had quantified this headwind at $25 million-$35 million for FY 2026. By April 30, the headwind had increased to $55 million, as "the number of Stelara patients converting to some other therapy" was below expectations, leading to a drop in census and revenue expectations. The projected "400 basis point revenue growth headwind" had quickly jumped to "600 basis points" of CID portfolio headwinds.

If you purchased Option Care Health shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OPCH Investigation

Q: How much did OPCH stock drop? A: Shares fell over 25% on April 30, 2026, after the Company reported a Q1 revenue miss and cut FY 2026 revenue guidance by up to 3.75%. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Option Care Health made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 revenue outlook and the adequacy of its disclosed headwinds. When actual results diverged sharply from prior guidance, the stock price declined significantly.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OPCH investigation? A: Investors who purchased OPCH stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase history and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do OPCH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my OPCH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OPCH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities investigations involving revenue guidance revisions, earnings misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP