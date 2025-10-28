Option Circle Unveils Next-Gen Backtesting Engine to Turn Market Theory Into Trading Edge

The new integrated toolkit enables traders to historically validate strategies within specific market regimes, a capability once reserved for elite institutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Option Circle , a leading platform for automated options trading, has integrated its advanced Volatility Intelligence Engine and comprehensive technical analysis engine with a new institutional-grade advanced backtest engine, creating a unified platform for end-to-end automated trading intelligence. This powerful combination moves beyond market analysis, allowing traders to rigorously test strategic ideas against historical data, turning insight into validated, actionable strategies.

Building on the launch of its new Volatility Intelligence Engine, which provides another 8,000 unique metrics per stock, Option Circle now enables users to answer the critical question: "How would my strategy have performed under specific market conditions?" Traders can now design, test, and refine their approaches with scientific precision, leveraging the same multi-dimensional view of volatility used by top quantitative funds.

"Our Volatility Intelligence Engine tells you it's the hottest day in five years. Our new backtest engine lets you simulate exactly how your strategies would have held up in that heat," said Shishu Bedi, CEO of Option Circle. "This is a crucial leap from observation to execution. We're giving our users a trading 'laboratory' to eliminate guesswork and build robust, data-driven strategies."

The integrated system allows for highly specific hypothesis testing. For example, a trader can now instantly validate a strategy's performance during periods when the 30-day implied volatility rank was above 90, while the volatility skew was historically steep, a level of granularity previously out of reach for retail traders.

The power of this new backtesting engine has already been validated at an institutional level, where rigorous analysis and evaluation confirmed its ability to handle complex, professional-grade modeling. This validation underscores the engine's readiness for real-world deployment in demanding environments, reinforcing its value for advanced strategy development and risk assessment.

"For too long, retail traders have been forced to rely on intuition and surface-level data. The pros, however, test everything," Bedi said. "By fusing our volatility analysis with a powerful backtester, we're providing a toolkit for creating and validating sophisticated strategies that can adapt to ever-changing market regimes. This is the foundation for truly intelligent trading."

Option Circle users can now access the advanced backtest engine, seamlessly integrated with the volatility intelligence and technical analysis engines for a powerful, unified experience.

Option Circle is a next-generation, AI-powered trading automation platform that empowers investors to design, share, and execute strategies with precision, speed, and transparency. Built for both individual traders and institutions, Option Circle combines curated strategies, real-time execution, and intelligent collaboration tools to simplify complex trading decisions. The company's mission is to make advanced trading technology accessible, data-driven, and intuitive for all investors.

