Option Circle Unveils Vision for Next-Gen, AI-Driven, Fully Autonomous Regime-Based Trading Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Option Circle , a leading platform for automated options trading, today unveiled its roadmap for a fully autonomous, AI-driven, regime-based trading platform. The visionary system will integrate the company's existing Volatility Intelligence Engine and Advanced Backtesting Engine with a forthcoming Strategy Engine, powered by Option Circle's proprietary custom large language model (LLM). The platform is designed and engineered to recognize the prevailing market "regimes" and automatically deploy historically proven effective strategies tailored to each environment, all aligned with an investor's individual financial objectives.

This initiative aims to deliver the holy grail of quantitative investing: disciplined, data-driven, fully automated execution for retail traders. Backed by 36 patent-pending applications, the platform continuously analyzes thousands of proprietary volatility metrics and technical indicators to identify the prevailing market regime (e.g., high-volatility bearish or low-volatility bullish). It then draws from a comprehensive library of backtested strategies to automatically deploy the most effective approach for each market environment. By combining human insight with machine intelligence, the platform adapts dynamically to changing conditions - executing trades with precision, discipline, and consistency while eliminating emotional and reactive decision-making from the process.

"We are building a personal hedge fund for the individual investor," said Shishu Bedi , CEO of Option Circle. "The most successful funds in the world don't guess; they identify the market environment and execute a disciplined, pre-defined playbook. Option Circle is creating a system that does exactly that, working 24/7 to align a user's strategy with the real-time market conditions."

The three pillars of the autonomous platform are:

Volatility Intelligence Engine: Identifies the current market regime by analyzing over 8,000+ features, including term structure, vertical skew, and other proprietary volatility metrics. Advanced Backtesting Engine: Evaluates and validates which strategies have historically performed best within each identified regime. Strategy Engine (in development): Will serve as the "brain," using AI to select and automatically execute the optimal, pre-vetted strategy in real-time.

A key innovation will be the integration of a custom LLM, allowing users to interact with the platform using natural language. A user could simply ask, "What strategies have been most profitable when the VIX term structure is in backwardation and the S&P 500 is trending down?" or "What's the optimal options strategy for AAPL in the current market regime?"

The system will analyze the stock's volatility profile, technical conditions, and correlations to broader market factors to identify and rank the most effective strategies. It will then present data-backed insights and allow users to deploy those strategies instantly bridging the gap between quantitative research and real-time execution.

"This is the final step in democratizing the tools once reserved for the top 1%," said Bedi. "First, we gave traders the ability to see the market like an institution. Then, we gave them the power to test their ideas like a quant. Now, we're bringing it all together into an intelligent, autonomous system that executes with discipline and precision, aligned with each investor's individual financial objectives."

The Strategy Engine and full autonomous platform are scheduled for release to retail investors in Q2 2026.

Option Circle is a next-generation, AI-powered trading automation platform that empowers investors to design, share, and execute strategies with precision, speed, and transparency. Built for both individual traders and institutions, Option Circle combines curated strategies, real-time execution, and intelligent collaboration tools to simplify complex trading decisions. The company's mission is to make advanced trading technology accessible, data-driven, and intuitive for all investors.

