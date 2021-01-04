OptionTrax® and Capital Transfer Agency Announce Partnership

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan Management Corp. (PMC), the company behind the leading equity compensation plan administration platform, OptionTrax, and Capital Transfer Agency (CTA), a leading Canadian transfer agent, announced today a strategic partnership to offer the OptionTrax platform to Capital Transfer Agency clients.

Deep expertise. Easy-to-use software. Deep expertise. Easy-to-use software.

With clients looking to simplify their equity plan management and for a more seamless workflow between equity plan management and transfer services, CTA has partnered with PMC to deliver a robust, flexible solution to help clients meet all of their equity reporting, disclosure and participant engagement needs in one place. "We are delighted to offer these new services to our clients," said Sarah Morrison, Managing Director, CTA. "We believe by adding these services, our clients will benefit by having a one-stop shop for many of their business needs and are pleased to be working with OptionTrax on this exciting initiative."

PMC COO Elena Thomas noted, "It was clear in our early conversations that, like PMC, the CTA team prides themselves on building long-term working partnerships with a client-first approach, so the value and culture fit was immediately apparent." With each firm focusing on unparalleled responsiveness, service and leading-edge technology, CTA clients will continue to enjoy superior service with this new expanded offering. With more than 15 years of experience as a transfer agent, CTA's deep expertise pairs well with PMC's nearly three decades of service in equity plan administration.

In announcing the partnership, Elena Thomas also stated, "The process flows and communication between equity plan tracking and transfer records is often a top pain point for many equity management teams. OptionTrax has always stood above the crowd with an unmatched level of flexibility and transparency, and we're thrilled to connect with Capital Transfer Agency to jointly solve the equity management challenges faced by issuers today."

About Capital Transfer Agency:

Capital Transfer Agency (CTA) is a leading Canadian transfer agency and professional services firm, providing unparalleled services and responsiveness to corporate issuers. As a member of the Pacific Services Group, CTA is both a CDS and DTC participant, allowing for the seamless processing of securities in both Canada and the United States. CTA believes in a client-first approach, that builds long-term working partnerships allowing clients to achieve outstanding results that drive shareholder value. For more information please visit www.capitaltransferagency.com

About Plan Management Corp:

Fintech and services company, Plan Management Corp. (PMC), is the creator and operator of the OptionTrax® equity compensation plan and cap table management software application. Established in 1992, PMC offers software-as-a-service, as well as outsourced equity plan and cap table administration services to private and public companies around the globe. With 25 years of experience and a support team of Certified Equity Professionals, PMC provides long-term partnership and guidance to clients as their companies and equity management needs evolve.

Media Contact:

Scott Miller

888.678.8729

[email protected]

SOURCE OptionTrax