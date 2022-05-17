OptionTrax® Announces Time-Saving Efficiency and Increased User Security for Plan Administrators and Participants

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Miller, CEO of Plan Management Corp., the owner and developer of the OptionTrax Equity plan administration and cap table management system used globally, announced newly enhanced system security accompanied by increased ease of access through multiple devices.

Secure, streamlined login features. Easy-to-use software. Deep expertise.

Discussing the latest single sign-on features for administrators and participants, Jonathan said, "Our clients are able to employ participant single sign-on with company intranets and active directories, allowing issuers to include equity compensation in the total compensation and benefits summation displayed to employees, improving efficiency, reducing the number of credentials that must be remembered, and, importantly, adding to the value employees see from their employers."

The latest OptionTrax release also includes enhanced security tools, with multi-factor authentication, upgraded password requirements and issuer-specific periods for password reset enforcements. These updates effectively reduce fraud and vulnerability to brute-force password attacks.

New user audit reports provide OptionTrax clients with the user control data increasingly required by issuer auditors as part of Sarbanes-Oxley control reviews. Reports display administrator access levels, status, enabled and disabled dates, lockouts and most recent login data. Participant user reports also give administrators real-time visibility into which participants have successfully activated their OptionTrax account.

Mr. Miller went on to add, "OptionTrax now also allows both administrator and participant users to maintain multiple trusted devices and add and remove devices from the list as necessary, increasing data protection from non-trusted devices while adding mobile accessibility. This trusted device memory is another way we're streamlining equity management for administrators and participants."

He concluded, "We know that clients are walking a fine line between wanting to make data accessible and transparent to their employees and equity plan participants, while also ensuring that data is extremely secure. Our goal is to help issuers deliver against these dual goals with the most robust and user-friendly equity management solution on the market. These latest features continue our leadership in providing that solution."

