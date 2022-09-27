OptionTrax Enhances Its Industry-Leading Performance Award Management Functionality

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan Management Corp. (PMC), the owner and developer of the OptionTrax® Equity Administration System, has enhanced its performance vesting metric functionality to manage differences in granting requirements between global jurisdictions. OptionTrax now offers the ability for an issuer to specify whether the shares granted on a performance award represent the potential minimum, maximum or target payout as required by the specific issuance and disclosure rules of each country or region.

Cutting-edge software backed by deep expertise The most experienced equity experts

The new feature builds on the existing OptionTrax best-in-class accounting features for Performance Awards, including payout at any percentage, expected payout hedging, control over EPS inclusion for performance awards, and dynamic bulk updating of payouts and accounting based on metric evaluation. Once performance metrics are evaluated, the additional shares to issue or cancel based on the final payout will automatically be adjusted to account for awards that were granted at minimum or maximum instead of target.

The update also accommodates the online generation of Grant Letters that include complicated performance payout tables based on the granting practices of the Issuer.

Elena Thomas, COO of PMC, commented, "With ever-increasing scrutiny on executive compensation, clients are turning to performance awards to attract and retain executives while addressing the concerns of shareholders. While our US clients are granting performance awards at target, that's not the case for all clients such as those in Australia who are granting performance awards at the maximum payout level. With the rapid expansion of our global footprint, our clients require greater system flexibility and detail and we're proud to have met those needs with this latest release and to further strengthen our position as the industry leader in performance award management."

Along with these enhancements, OptionTrax has also recently released:

An online broker account signup form, streamlining the brokerage account creation process and making the OptionTrax Participant Portal the only tool that equity plan participants need to manage all of their employer equity award and share transactions from a single location.

Digital Authorized Officer signature storage, encryption and application to grant letters upon agreement execution by the equity plan participant. Along with the existing online encrypted signature process which captures the participant timestamp and IP address, this new feature puts OptionTrax on top for efficient and secure online grant letter management.

OptionTrax, the longest-standing provider of equity plan and cap table management software and services, works with fast-growing private and public companies across the globe. With cutting-edge software backed by the most experienced Certified Equity Professionals, OptionTrax offers an unparalleled combination of sophisticated, audit-friendly functionality and time-saving ease-of-use.

Media Contact:

Scott Miller

8886788729

[email protected]

SOURCE OptionTrax