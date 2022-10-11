OptionTrax Rated "Easiest to Use" of All Equity Management Platforms on G2

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 has awarded the OptionTrax® Equity Management Platform, "Easiest to Use" across all equity management platforms listed on its B2B software review site, the largest in the world. G2's credibility is bolstered by its only accepting reviews from verified users.

Jonathan Miller, CEO of Plan Management Corp. (PMC), the owner and developer of the OptionTrax® Equity Management Platform, commented, "We know equity plan administrators are very busy and how crucial it is that equity plan reporting be complete, accurate, and easy to use. We're thrilled OptionTrax has been recognized by our clients and G2 as an intuitive, time-saving tool that allows our users to get their work done quickly and then move on to the next thing on their to-do list. Given that 13 equity management platforms were in consideration for this award, we're particularly proud of the achievement."

Just a few of the features that have earned OptionTrax the "Easiest to Use" ranking:

Automated alerts to administrators of upcoming equity plan tasks

Disclosure reporting presented in SEC and 10K formats

formats Detailed drilldowns for audit backup on period-end reports

Single file import processes for new participants and grants

Along with this most recent award, OptionTrax has once again been awarded a "High Performer" in the equity management software category, beating our competition in ease of use, meeting client requirements and being a good partner.

Mr. Miller added, "Other providers try to excuse their difficult to use functionality by saying "easy to use" means "simplistic", but OptionTrax is proof that is not true. With industry-leading stock based compensation expense reporting, multi-currency management and performance award functionality, OptionTrax handles exceedingly complex equity compensation plan scenarios and calculations so that our clients don't have to. We encourage plan sponsors to check out G2 for our reviews and those of our competitors and to visit us at optiontrax.com."

Media Contact:

Scott Miller

8886788729

[email protected]

SOURCE OptionTrax