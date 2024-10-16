OptiSigns Pro Digital Signage Player Launches in North America, Europe

Pro Digital Signage player provides solution for businesses needing 24/7 display of digital signs

Pairs with OptiSigns digital signage platform

Available now for $299.99

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiSigns has launched its new Pro Digital Signage player for use in businesses across North America and Europe. The player, coupled with the OptiSigns app, transforms screens into high-quality digital signs, optimized for display of images or video. The Pro Player maintains a modest price point when compared to similar products in its class.

Digital signage needs for businesses have exploded in recent years, with OptiSigns rising to meet those demands. "Our goal is to make good technology that is easy-to-use and affordable," says Henry Le, co-founder and CEO. "Commercial reliability is something most currently-available signage players struggle with, so we wanted to make that the top priority for our new Pro Player."

Priced at $299.99, the OptiSigns Pro Player provides 24/7 uptime, 4K support, video wall capabilities, touchscreen and kiosk functionality, and more. Built from scratch to support the OptiSigns app, it allows easy display and scheduling of content built on the OptiSigns portal and works with any subscription level, including the OptiSigns free plan.

The Pro Digital Signage player is available for purchase now and can be found at www.optisigns.com .

About OptiSigns, Inc.

OptiSigns is a digital signage company founded in 2016. It provides both hardware and software for use in digital signage. The award-winning OptiSigns app allows the design, creation, and scheduling of content for display. Its hardware allows seamless integration of the OptiSigns app with any type of screen.

Website: www.optisigns.com

