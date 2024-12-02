OptiSigns to Showcase Cutting-Edge Digital Signage Solutions at the Digital Signage Experience 2024 in Las Vegas

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiSigns, a leader in digital signage software solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation as a Platinum Sponsor in this year's Digital Signage Experience (DSE) 2024, taking place this December in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly anticipated event, a premier gathering for digital signage innovators, professionals, and enthusiasts, will provide the perfect stage for OptiSigns to unveil its latest advancements and engage with industry leaders. Visitors of DSE 2024 will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how OptiSigns' powerful and user-friendly platform is transforming how businesses communicate, engage, and inform their audiences. From dynamic content scheduling to seamless integrations and real-time updates, OptiSigns' solutions are designed to meet the needs of businesses across industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and more. "At OptiSigns, we are passionate about empowering businesses with technology that engages audiences and drives results," said Head of Sales John Shelley. "We are excited to connect with industry professionals at DSE 2024, showcase our solutions, and demonstrate how digital signage can transform communication strategies." DSE 2024 will take place from December 9, 2024, to December 10, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and promises to bring together key players and thought leaders in digital signage, offering a unique platform to explore the latest technologies and network with industry professionals.

What to Expect from OptiSigns at DSE 2024:

Live Demonstrations: Visitors of DSE can visit OptiSigns booth #3134 to explore the intuitive features of the OptiSigns platform and learn how it can simplify and enhance digital signage management. Using OptiSigns innovative technology like the Pro Player and Android Stick, visitors will be treated to LIVE Demos of unique OptiSigns features like Audience Intelligence, the OptiSync Data Management System, and the Lift and Learn Interactive Kiosk Experience.

New Product Announcements: Stop by OptiSigns booth #3134 and be the first to see the newest innovative Pro Max technology designed by OptiSigns and learn more about unique updates that will redefine the digital signage landscape. Our newest Pro Max technology is our most powerful digital signage player that supports 8K or 4x4K video walls. With OptiSigns experts onsite, visitors will have the opportunity to discuss trends, best practices, and strategies for maximizing the impact of digital signage.

Exclusive Giveaways and Promotions: Attendees visiting OptiSigns booth #3134 will have access to special offers, giveaways, and prizes. This year, OptiSigns will unleash their interactive Opti Claw Machine, tantalizing visitors with a chance to win OptiSigns Android Sticks, Pro Players, Optibot Keychains, and more. One lucky winner will win a brand new PS5 Pro via a LinkedIn competition, and the winner will be announced LIVE at DSE! For more information on the PS5 giveaway, check out OptiSigns' LinkedIn page.

About OptiSigns

OptiSigns is a leading digital signage software provider dedicated to helping businesses create engaging, impactful content experiences. Focusing on simplicity, scalability, and innovation, OptiSigns empowers organizations to communicate their message effectively and captivate their audience through digital displays. For more information on OptiSigns, visit www.optisigns.com or follow us on all social media @OptiSignsInc.

Media Contact:

Aisha Albritton

Director of Trade Show Strategy and Event Marketing

[email protected] | (404) 641-0613

SOURCE OptiSigns