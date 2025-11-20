Optiv + ClearShark Expands Footprint with New Headquarters in Chantilly, Virginia

Northern Virginia Expansion Underscores Commitment to Better Serve Federal Clients

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv + ClearShark, the leading cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government, today announced the opening of its new 8,800-plus square-foot headquarters in Chantilly, Virginia. The facility at 4795 Meadow Wood Lane expands the company's footprint in the National Capital Region and enhances collaboration with federal clients and partners.

Located in one of the country's most active technology and cybersecurity corridors, the Chantilly facility positions Optiv + ClearShark closer to the seat of federal power and its core client base. The office is designed to support contract service delivery and provide federal clients with differentiated and innovative cyber solutions.

"This expansion is about more than geography," said Daniel Wilbricht, president of Optiv + ClearShark. "It's about creating an environment where our clients need us most that fosters collaboration, accelerates decision-making and ensures we can deliver secure, mission-focused solutions with precision. By positioning our headquarters in Northern Virginia, we're deepening partnerships and building the infrastructure needed to support agencies as they navigate increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges."

The opening of the Chantilly office follows a series of recent achievements for Optiv + ClearShark, including the company's attainment of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 and the 2025 Splunk PBST Technology Innovation Partner of the Year award. These milestones reinforce Optiv + ClearShark's reputation as a trusted, compliant partner, offering more strategic access to federal customers with high security requirements.

"The Chantilly headquarters represents a continuation of the vision we set when Optiv and ClearShark joined forces: to deliver unmatched cybersecurity expertise to the federal government," said Kevin Lynch, CEO of Optiv. "This expansion strengthens our ability to serve agencies with the scale, resources and innovation they need to stay ahead of evolving threats, ensuring federal missions are supported with the most advanced solutions available."

For the latest news and updates from Optiv + ClearShark, visit optivclearshark.com/company/news/.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

About Optiv + ClearShark

Optiv + ClearShark is a cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government. From the data center, cloud and to the edge, we have decades of experience securing and modernizing federal agency data and infrastructure. Our world-class advisory and engineering team is comprised of mission-focused, results-driven subject-matter experts with deep technology and agency domain knowledge and security clearances.

Now part of Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, Optiv + ClearShark partners with federal agencies to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs.

