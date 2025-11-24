Optiv + ClearShark President Daniel Wilbricht Named a 'Top 25 Government Consultant and Leader of 2025'

The Consulting Report Recognized Wilbricht for Transformative Leadership and Industry Impact

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv + ClearShark, the leading cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government, today announced its president, Daniel Wilbricht, was named a Top Government Consultant and Leader of 2025 by The Consulting Report (TCR), a leading resource for corporate executives and industry leaders across all sectors.

"Federal agencies face unprecedented challenges in cybersecurity and technology modernization," said Wilbricht. "I'm honored to be recognized among industry leaders who are driving mission success and grateful to work alongside a team dedicated to advancing security and resilience for our nation's most critical institutions."

Candidates for TCR's annual Top 25 Government Consultants and Leaders list are carefully reviewed for career track record and industry contributions. The list, and other TCR publications, is distributed to more than 68,000 executives and investors.

"These professionals strengthen national defense, public health, infrastructure, and financial management, helping agencies navigate complex challenges under constant public scrutiny," according to TCR. "Their guidance shapes how governments allocate resources, manage technology, and meet the expectations of citizens who depend on these programs."

Under his guidance since joining Optiv + ClearShark in 2023, the company expanded into the civilian federal space, introduced co-managed services and achieved compliance readiness for frameworks like CMMC Level 2. Wilbricht's leadership has also redefined how solutions providers serve the federal market, including launching innovative offerings such as SecOps IO, a reference architecture integrating AI-enhanced technologies for accelerated threat detection and response.

In May, Wilbricht was named a MeriTalk 2025 Cyber Defender, joining an exclusive list of cybersecurity innovators and practitioners forging the cutting edge of protection in the defense of networks and infrastructure across the government and private sector.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv + ClearShark, visit optivclearshark.com/company/news/.

Follow Optiv + ClearShark

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/clearshark

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: https://www.optivclearshark.com/company/blog

About Optiv + ClearShark

Optiv + ClearShark is a cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government. From the data center, cloud and to the edge, we have decades of experience securing and modernizing federal agency data and infrastructure. Our world-class advisory and engineering team is comprised of mission-focused, results-driven subject-matter experts with deep technology and agency domain knowledge and security clearances.

Part of Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, Optiv + ClearShark partners with federal agencies to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs.

SOURCE Optiv + ClearShark