Optiv Completes Comprehensive Amendment and Extension of its Credit Facilities

Transaction Strengthens Optiv's Financial Position and Extends Maturities to Support Long-Term Growth

DENVER, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv Security Inc. ("Optiv", or the "Company"), a leading cybersecurity solutions and services provider, today announced the successful closing of the comprehensive amendment and extension of its First Lien Term Loan, Second Lien Term Loan, and ABL (together the "Credit Facilities"), previously announced on March 16, 2026.

The completed amendments extend the maturity of Optiv's ABL to May 2028, its First Lien Credit Agreement to August 2028 and its Second Lien Credit Agreement to August 2029, providing the Company with extended runway to continue investing in its platform, its people and value-maximizing growth opportunities.

"This closing and extension further demonstrate Optiv's strong position in the market," said Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "Backed by the confidence of our lenders and stakeholders, we are proud to serve our clients as the trusted leader in cybersecurity."

"This transaction allows us to continue to scale our business, while reflecting the progress we've made in our financial stability and strategic outlook," said Optiv CFO Marc Cabi. "Optiv remains committed to our growth strategy that benefits the business, our clients and partners."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Perella Weinberg Partners LP are serving as legal counsel and financial advisor, respectively, to the Company.

About Optiv

Optiv is a leading cybersecurity solutions and services provider. Optiv partners with organizations to advise, deploy and operate cybersecurity programs that reduce risk and deliver real results. With unmatched technology partnerships, and deep expertise spanning advisory, managed services and technology solutions, Optiv serves thousands of clients across every major industry, including financial services, health care, government, energy and retail. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable law. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Optiv undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/newsroom.

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Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.