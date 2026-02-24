Optiv Announces 2025 Partner of the Year Awards Celebrating Unmatched Partner Ecosystem, Optiv One Partner Program

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, today announced its 2025 Partner of the Year Award winners, highlighting its expansive array of industry-leading technology partners within its Optiv One partner program. The winners were announced during Optiv Kick Off, the company's annual sales event.

With more than 450 technology partners in its ecosystem, Optiv provides clients with best-in-class security technology and solutions that equip organizations to detect and manage cyber threats effectively and efficiently in today's growing attack surface. Optiv's Partner of the Year Awards recognize forward-thinking innovation, performance and growth, and unparalleled technology solutions.

"Our partners play a critical role in how our clients take on their toughest cybersecurity challenges," said John Hurley, chief revenue officer at Optiv. "Because we offer the world's premier technology partner ecosystem, we're able to collaborate with the right partners for each client and deliver custom security solutions aligned to the needs of the business. We're proud to recognize select partners who exemplify the trust, accountability, and impact that drive real results and help our clients secure greatness."

Partner of the Year — CyberArk

Demonstrated outstanding growth, relevance and commitment to driving shared go-to-market success.

Services Partner of the Year — Google Cloud

Delivered exceptional professional or managed services, elevating client outcomes through collaboration.

Ecosystem Partner of the Year — Ingram Micro

Hyperscaler, distributor or alliance partner that has strengthened our collective cybersecurity ecosystem.

Emerging Partner of the Year — Wiz

Rising partner that has shown exceptional commitment and momentum in advancing our shared goals.

"At the core of Optiv's partner ecosystem is the shared vision of mutual growth and transformative results for our clients," said Scott Goree, senior vice president of partners and commercial sales at Optiv. "These partnerships are created with a better together mindset, and each of these 2025 award winners continue to disrupt and redefine the cybersecurity landscape."

